Teen accused of rape in south Dublin suburb

A 17-YEAR-old boy has appeared in court accused of rape of a female in a south Dublin suburb last year.

The youth was charged with the offence which was alleged to have occurred on a date in April 2019, when he was aged 16.

He appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

Garda Peter Finan, of Rathfarnham station, told the court he arrested the boy at his home and charged him three weeks ago.

“He made no reply to the charge,” the garda said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The teenager, who was accompanied to court by his father, and his solicitor, was granted legal aid.

He was ordered to appear again in four weeks to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

The boy did not address the court and there has been no indication of how he intends to plead.