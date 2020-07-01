This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teen accused of rape in south Dublin suburb

The defendant was 16 when the alleged incident happened.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 4:02 PM
A 17-YEAR-old boy has appeared in court accused of rape of a female in a south Dublin suburb last year.

The youth was charged with the offence which was alleged to have occurred on a date in April 2019, when he was aged 16.

He appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

Garda Peter Finan, of Rathfarnham station, told the court he arrested the boy at his home and charged him three weeks ago.

“He made no reply to the charge,” the garda said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

The teenager, who was accompanied to court by his father, and his solicitor, was granted legal aid.

He was ordered to appear again in four weeks to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

The boy did not address the court and there has been no indication of how he intends to plead.

