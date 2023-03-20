Advertisement

Monday 20 March 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Paul Hayes Gardaí at the scene of the incident in Rathmines, Dublin this morning.
# Dublin
Man taken to hospital as car crashes into front of Rathmines Aldi Store
A garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí and other emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at the Aldi Store in Rathmines, Dublin at 7.30am this morning.
14 minutes ago

THE DRIVER OF a car has been taken to hospital after his car collided with a bus stop and drove into the front window of a busy Dublin Aldi store this morning. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí and other emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at the Aldi Store in Rathmines, Dublin at 7.30am this morning. 

“A man was taken to hospital for treatment. There are no other reports of injuries at this time. The road has now reopened. Enquiries are ongoing,” gardaí said.

Aldi Ireland confirmed that an incident happened also and said that the store would remain closed until the afternoon. 

“Dear customers, our Rathmines store remains closed this morning following an earlier incident. We hope to re-open as normal this afternoon. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the brand tweeted. 

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
