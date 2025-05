NATIONAL BIODIVERSITY WEEK is a time to reflect on the extraordinary natural heritage that Ireland is fortunate to possess.

Our landscapes—from the wild beauty of Connemara National Park to the grasslands and woodlands of Glengarriff Nature Reserve—are home to unique biodiversity and are a source of pride and inspiration for us all.

Yet, the current state of Ireland’s species and habitats is fragile, and community action is key to turning the tide. 85% of Ireland’s most precious habitats have an “unfavourable” status, and almost half are showing ongoing declines—particularly in marine, peatland, grassland, and woodland habitats.

The situation for species is also critical: Irish plants and animals face threats across the board. Over 60% of common birds are on red or amber conservation lists, a third of wild bee species are at risk, and pristine rivers have declined.

Recent wildfires at Wild Nephin National Park in Mayo and Killarney National Park have additionally served as stark reminders of the growing threats posed by climate change and human actions. These fires have devastated precious habitats and disrupted ecosystems, underscoring the urgent need for proactive measures to protect our landscapes.

At the heart of preserving our natural heritage is the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), whose dedicated staff work tirelessly to protect and restore Ireland’s most precious ecosystems.

Safeguarding Ireland’s spaces

Ensuring that the NPWS and other agencies who operate on the front lines of conservation have the resources they need to thrive is essential in safeguarding these spaces.

However, state agencies cannot do it alone; community engagement is vital.

Across the country, local groups and volunteers are making a real difference.

The All-Ireland Pollinator Plan has inspired communities to create pollinator-friendly spaces in towns and villages, while Tidy Towns groups are restoring wildflower meadows, planting native trees, and managing invasive species.

In the midlands, community-led peatland restoration projects are reviving bogs for biodiversity and climate, and along our coasts, local volunteers are monitoring bird populations and cleaning up marine habitats.

Advertisement

This Biodiversity Week, I want to thank all the community volunteers who are saving our natural world. Your dedication and passion are vital to Ireland’s future, and together, we can ensure our wild places thrive for generations to come.

Importance of national parks

But we must do more and our ambition is to expand the size and number of national parks. Last year’s purchase of the Conor Pass in County Kerry and the creation of Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara Ciarraí (Kerry Marine National Park) is a recent highlight of the importance Ireland places on protecting natural heritage.

The Páirc is now Ireland’s eighth and largest National Park, with more than 77,000 acres of lands and seas in public ownership included within its boundaries.

It spans the dramatic peaks and valleys of the Dingle Peninsula, pristine Atlantic coastline, and rich marine habitats. It includes iconic sites like the Conor Pass, Ireland’s highest mountain pass, a World Heritage site Sceilg Mhichíl and extends into Dingle Bay, supporting diverse wildlife such as red deer, peregrine falcons, seals and dolphins.

With its rare upland habitats, ancient woodlands, and archaeological sites, the park is a haven for biodiversity and natural beauty—vital ecosystems that combat climate change and provide spaces for recreation, mental well-being, and the enjoyment of Ireland’s wild landscapes.

The Irish Government remains deeply committed to protecting and restoring the country’s natural heritage. This is not only the right thing to do but also reflects Ireland’s responsibilities under the EU Nature Restoration Law.

The recent Leaders’ Forum for Ireland’s Nature Restoration Plan brought together a diverse range of voices—from marine conservation to farming and pollinator advocates—all dedicated to restoring the natural world.

Community engagement essential

The forum emphasized that a successful plan cannot be imposed from the top down; it must be shaped through genuine engagement and partnership with all stakeholders, especially local communities. Bottom-up community engagement is vital.

When communities are empowered to take action, they become stewards of their local environments, driving real and lasting change for nature.

Protecting Ireland’s natural heritage is a shared responsibility.

The Government will continue to invest in national parks and reserves, support the exceptional work of the NPWS, and deliver a Nature Restoration Plan that positions Ireland as a leader in conservation and biodiversity restoration.

But it is through the collective efforts of individuals, communities, and organizations across the country that we will ensure Ireland’s wild places remain vibrant, thriving, and accessible for generations to come.

Christopher O’Sullivan is the Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage