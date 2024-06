NATASHA O’BRIEN IS an extraordinarily brave woman. Her determination and courage in seeking justice following the brutal assault committed by Cathal Crotty has been remarkable. I met with her this week and that bravery shone through, along with the stark way in which she has been so badly let down.

Natasha told me that she found the process of going through the legal system even more traumatic than the assault itself. This is absolutely devastating. It is an indictment of how the criminal justice system treats women who are subjected to violence.

When I asked Natasha what she needed to see happen now, her message was resoundingly clear. She told me — this is about me, but it is also about so much more. She told me — this is about drawing the line. Not only for her, but for all the women and girls subjected to male violence.

A system letting women down

Natasha is a brave woman, by anyone’s standards. Women should not have to be brave. We should not need to dig deep into our capacity for courage to navigate a justice system that should have our backs. We should not have to bare our souls and risk re traumatisation in a system that clearly does not work for women.

In good faith, Natasha came forward and sought justice. She put herself through the distress of re-living the assault when submitting Garda statements and in court. But shockingly, Cathal Crotty was handed down a three-year suspended sentence and is free to walk the streets again.

As shocking as Natasha’s experience has been, women know that it is not a standalone case. This is not an aberration that happened in splendid isolation. It is a symptom of an epidemic in our society. As she said in her own words, this is about so much more.

This is a case that sadly has parallels and echoes throughout other court rooms, and in experiences and stories that women and girls carry with them throughout their lives.

Experiences of not feeling safe, not being safe and not being able to have confidence in the justice system. Women not being safe on the street, in their homes, in their relationships and in their families. To be a woman in modern Ireland is to carry these memories, these stories and these fears with you throughout your life. Last week, a report by Women’s Aid recorded a record number of reports of gender-based violence. They received more than 40,000 disclosures of abuse against women and children in 2023. The highest in their 50-year history.

Out of control

The reality is that there is an epidemic of violence against women and a culture that facilitates this violence. As a society, we cannot accept anything other than zero tolerance for this appalling violence. And that must include zero tolerance for the culture that facilitates it as well.

Cathal Crotty is still a serving member of the army. During the case, the Defence Forces described him as an “exemplary”, “courteous”, “professional” and “disciplined” soldier. The unprovoked assault he carried out on Natasha was vicious and brutal and is nothing that any civilised society could condone and that extreme violence, in this case, was reinforced by a judicial system, a Defence Forces, a political system and a society that has failed to confront violence against women. It fails Natasha and all women in Ireland while it is permitted to persist.

Time and again, a harrowing case emerges in public consciousness that reshines a light on the underbelly of male violence that lies deep in our society. After weeks of media coverage and lip services from government, the media glare moves on, the government fails to act and the cycle continues. Nothing meaningful changes.

The trauma remains for victims, the impunity remains for perpetrators and the culture that emboldens them remains untouched.

It can feel like we are trapped in a cycle of outrage and complacency. No wonder many women feel a sense of déjà vu and despair. We need a truly watershed moment for women’s safety in Ireland. We cannot allow this insidious cycle to continue.

We need nothing less than urgent action to address the epidemic of violence against women across society, so that there is truly zero tolerance for such crimes.

Nine counties still do not have a domestic violence refuge; Carlow, Cavan, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon and Sligo. Where counties do have refuges, staff too often are faced with the heartbreaking task of having to turn away survivors because they simply don’t have the number of beds they need.

Sinn Féin supported the implementation of much of the O’Malley Review, as an opportunity to deliver meaningful change for victims. However, because

government failed to put in place the required resources, the Guards, Director of Public Prosecutions and the courts are all now struggling with the weight of the extra cases following the review.

The appropriate resources must be put in place, so there are sufficient guards and court resources to prosecute cases. Unnecessary delays add to avoidable distress and trauma for victims. We need to look at sentencing decisions and appropriate training for judges. Victims must be able to have confidence in the justice system. This cannot be another moment of handwringing and lip service by politicians that fails to deliver for women.

Nothing short of urgent action is needed to get to grips with this epidemic. To finally draw the line for all women.

Mary Lou McDonald is President of Sinn Féin and a TD for Dublin Central.