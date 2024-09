DOGS HAVE BEEN our loyal companions for thousands of years, sharing our homes, lives, and, as science increasingly suggests, our emotions.

While it might be impossible to definitively prove that dogs experience emotions just as humans do, a growing body of research provides compelling evidence that our furry friends indeed have rich emotional lives.

These insights not only deepen our understanding of our canine companions but also emphasise the importance of treating them with empathy and respect.

Do dogs experience emotions? The science behind it

The question of whether dogs experience emotions akin to humans has long fascinated scientists and pet owners alike. Although direct measurement of emotions in any species, including humans, is challenging. One of the most compelling pieces of evidence for canine emotions comes from functional MRI (fMRI) studies.

Shutterstock / Adree1985 Shutterstock / Adree1985 / Adree1985

These studies allow scientists to observe brain activity in real time and draw parallels between canine and human emotional responses. For example, neuroscientist Gregory Berns conducted a series of fMRI studies on awake dogs, he found that when dogs see or smell their owners, the part of their brain that deals with rewards lights up. This is similar to what happens in humans when we feel love or happiness.

Dogs have a brain area called the prefrontal cortex, which helps with decision-making and social interactions. This part of the brain is important for understanding and responding to emotions, which is another sign that dogs have a sophisticated emotional life.

Do dogs experience emotions like humans?

While dogs feel emotions like joy, fear and love, they don’t experience more complex emotions like shame, pride, resentment, spite or guilt. However, they do show more nuanced feelings like jealousy and empathy.

A joyful dog might wag their tail energetically, jump around excitedly, or bring a favourite toy as an invitation to play. Research has shown that dogs’ levels of serotonin and dopamine — neurotransmitters associated with happiness in humans — increase during play, indicating that dogs not only enjoy these activities but also experience something akin to happiness.

Shutterstock / Inside Creative House Shutterstock / Inside Creative House / Inside Creative House

A fearful dog might cower, tremble, or hide, often with their tail tucked between its legs and ears flattened against its head. Physiologically, fear can trigger a release of cortisol, a stress hormone, which prepares the body for a fight-or-flight response. Exposure to fear-inducing stimuli can lead to long-term behavioural changes, such as anxiety or aggression, underscoring the importance of providing a safe and stable environment for dogs.

While dogs are less likely to experience anger in the same way humans do, they can exhibit aggressive behaviours when they feel threatened, frustrated, or in pain. Growling, baring teeth, and adopting a stiff posture are common signs of a dog feeling angry or defensive. Aggression in dogs is often linked to a lack of socialisation, past trauma, inhumane training methods or most commonly an underlying health issue.

Understanding these triggers can help owners address the root cause of aggression and provide appropriate training or medical intervention.

Research into canine jealousy has revealed that dogs exhibit behaviours consistent with jealousy when their owners interact with a perceived social rival, such as another dog or even an inanimate object like a fake dog. A study conducted by Harris and Prouvost (2014) demonstrated that dogs were more likely to push or nudge their owners and try to intervene when their owner interacted with a fake dog compared to an inanimate object.

These behaviours suggest that dogs can mentally represent and react to jealousy-inducing social interactions, supporting the idea that jealousy is not unique to humans and does not necessarily require self-awareness or theory of mind.

Shutterstock / Jus_Ol Shutterstock / Jus_Ol / Jus_Ol

Empathy, the ability to sense and respond to the emotions of others, has been studied extensively in dogs. Dogs exhibit a form of “affective empathy,” where they respond to the emotional states of humans, particularly those they are close to. For example, in experiments where humans pretend to cry, many dogs will approach the distressed person, offering physical contact or attempting to comfort them.

This behaviour suggests that dogs can recognise and respond to human emotions, demonstrating a basic form of empathy. However, studies also indicate that dogs’ empathetic behaviours are more pronounced when the distressed individual is their owner rather than a stranger, highlighting the importance of the bond between dogs and their humans.

How can we tell if our dogs love us?

Love in dogs is most clearly expressed through close physical contact and seeking out their owner’s presence. Behaviours such as cuddling, leaning against a person, or licking their face are all signs of affection and attachment. Studies suggest that dogs’ capacity for love is deeply intertwined with their domestication, which has been selected for traits that enhance their ability to bond with humans.

Shutterstock / Phuttharak Shutterstock / Phuttharak / Phuttharak

A study by Nagasawa et al. (2015) demonstrated that mutual gazing between dogs and their owners increases “the love hormone” oxytocin levels in both, further strengthening the emotional bond and providing a biochemical basis for the strong connections many dog owners feel with their pets.

How do we know dogs don’t feel guilt?

The experiment that demonstrates dogs do not experience the emotion of guilt is the one conducted by Dr. Alexandra Horowitz in 2009. In this study, Horowitz explored the “guilty look” that many dog owners believe is a sign of a dog’s guilt after they have done something wrong, such as eating forbidden food or causing a mess.

In the experiment, dog owners were instructed to tell their dogs not to eat a treat and then leave the room. While the owner was away, some dogs were given the treat by the experimenter, regardless of whether they followed the owner’s command or not. When the owner returned, they were either informed that the dog had eaten the treat (whether true or not) or that the dog had obeyed the command.

Shutterstock / In Green Shutterstock / In Green / In Green

The results showed that the dogs displayed the so-called “guilty look” — such as avoiding eye contact, cowering, or looking away — not based on whether they had actually disobeyed the owner, but based on the owner’s reaction and scolding. This suggests that the “guilty look” is more a response to the owner’s cues and possible anticipation of punishment, rather than an indication that the dog is actually feeling guilt in the way humans understand it. This experiment provided evidence that dogs do not experience guilt as humans do, but rather react to their owner’s emotions and behaviour.

Do dogs experience grief?

Dogs, like humans, can experience grief, especially after the loss of a companion. This could be another dog, a human family member, or even a familiar animal from the neighbourhood.

Signs of grief in dogs include reduced appetite, increased sleep, withdrawal and changes in behaviour, such as becoming more clingy or vocalising more frequently. Research indicates that the depth of a dog’s grief depends more on the emotional bond they shared with the lost companion than the length of the relationship.

Shutterstock / Ana Sha Shutterstock / Ana Sha / Ana Sha

A study by John Bradshaw at the University of Bristol found that dogs often mirror their owners’ emotional states. If an owner is grieving, the dog is likely to reflect that sadness, showing signs of distress or depression. To help a grieving dog, it is essential to maintain routines, offer comfort through physical affection, and gradually reintroduce activities they enjoy. Providing a sense of normalcy and security can help the dog adjust to the loss and begin to heal emotionally.

Can you spoil your dog?

Contrary to popular belief, spoiling your dog is not the cause of behavioural problems like aggression. A 1992 study from the University of Pennsylvania found that dogs whose owners treated them in an anthropomorphic way indulged them, or didn’t provide obedience training were no more likely to develop problem behaviours than dogs who were not “spoiled” or trained differently.

Embracing the emotional lives of dogs

Understanding a dog’s emotional state is crucial for building a strong bond and trust with your dog. Dogs that feel safe, secure and understood are more likely to respond positively to training. Recognising subtle signs of stress or discomfort can help owners intervene before a dog’s emotions escalate into problematic behaviours, such as aggression or anxiety.

Dogs may not express emotions exactly as humans do, but the evidence is clear: they have rich emotional lives, shaped by their unique experiences, genetics and the deep bond they share with us.

As we continue to learn more about how dogs feel and express emotions, it becomes increasingly important to approach them with empathy and understanding. By doing so, we not only strengthen our relationship with our dogs but also improve their quality of life, ensuring they feel as loved and supported as they make us feel every day.

Suzi Walsh is an expert dog behaviourist and dog trainer. She has an honours degree in Zoology and a Masters in Applied Animal Welfare and Behaviour from the Royal Dick School of Veterinary. She has worked as a behaviourist on both TV, radio and has also worked training dogs in the film industry.