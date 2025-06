EUROPE IS BEING hit by severe temperatures this week, with this extreme heat now becoming the norm in Ireland and across the region. This kind of heat affects everything and everyone, including your pets.

So, it’s more important than ever for dog owners to understand how high temperatures impact their pets. Dogs are far less efficient at cooling themselves down than humans, and even moderately warm weather can become dangerous for them if precautions aren’t taken.

Research by the Royal Veterinary College in the UK has shown a sharp increase in heatstroke cases among dogs in recent years, with a concerning rise in incidents involving hot vehicles.

However, the most common trigger for canine heat stroke isn’t confinement in a car, but exercise. A study of over 900,000 dogs found that over 74% of heatstroke cases were caused by physical activity in warm weather. Even a short walk in high temperatures can be too much, especially for certain breeds.

How hot is too hot?

Dogs are generally comfortable in temperatures between 15 °C and 21 °C. Once the temperature rises above 22 °C, owners need to start adapting their dog’s routine.

This might mean walking only at dawn or late evening, reducing physical activity and ensuring plenty of time indoors in shaded or ventilated areas. Temperatures above 24 °C are considered hazardous for most dogs, and prolonged exposure can become life-threatening.

Unlike us, dogs don’t sweat across their bodies. They have a small number of sweat glands in their paw pads and noses, but these don’t significantly help with cooling. Instead, dogs rely heavily on panting to regulate their temperature.

When a dog pants, air flows across moist tissues in the nose and mouth, encouraging evaporation and helping to lower body temperature. But when the temperature outside matches or exceeds their internal body temperature, which ranges between 38.3 °C and 39.2 °C, panting alone is often not enough.

Some dogs are more vulnerable than others. Brachycephalic breeds like French Bulldogs and Pugs have flatter faces and narrower airways, which makes panting less effective. Similarly, dogs with thick coats, such as Huskies or Chow Chows, retain more heat. Overweight dogs and older pets are also at higher risk.

All hot and bothered.

The danger is not just physical; heat can affect dogs emotionally and behaviourally too. A 2023 study showed a notable rise in aggression, including dog bites, on hotter days. This may be due to heat-induced stress, which can trigger a cycle of anxiety and behavioural issues.

Dogs that are too hot may become restless, bark excessively, or even become snappy. Stress increases body temperature, which in turn leads to more discomfort, a feedback loop that can be difficult to interrupt without direct cooling or rest.

How can you help your dog in the heat?

Keeping dogs cool doesn’t need to be complicated. Access to fresh, cold water is essential, and it’s a good idea to change their water often or add ice cubes to help maintain a refreshing temperature. Contrary to myth, cold water or ice water is safe for dogs and does not cause bloating. Many dogs enjoy paddling in shallow pools or being sprayed gently with water, especially on their underside.

If you’re trying to bring your dog’s temperature down, focus on the areas where cooling is most effective: the tummy, paws, and ears. These parts of the body have more surface blood vessels close to the skin. Wetting them with cool water helps dissipate heat from the blood and can bring the dog’s core temperature down more quickly. This method is often used in veterinary clinics, but can easily be done at home or on a walk with a water bottle.

At the University of Pennsylvania, researchers recently tested a method that involves training dogs to voluntarily dunk their heads in water after activity. It turns out that this method can cool them down even more rapidly than other traditional approaches and may be a useful training tool for working or high-energy dogs.

What to do if you think your dog might be at risk of heat stroke?

If your dog becomes overheated, it’s vital to act quickly. Heatstroke can progress fast, causing confusion, vomiting, drooling, red or blue gums, seizures and in severe cases, unconsciousness or death. If your dog is showing signs of heat distress, wet them down immediately with a water-soaked towel, offer water to drink and call your veterinarian.

Beyond emergencies, heat also affects daily routines. Walks should only happen during cooler parts of the day, and it’s a good idea to check the ground with the back of your hand. If it’s too hot for you to touch comfortably, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. Keeping to shaded routes and grassy areas will also help avoid painful burns and overheating.

Indoor cooling can make a big difference. Dogs benefit from fans, tiled floors, or cooling mats during warm days. Raised beds allow airflow underneath, and blackout blinds can block out excessive heat from windows. You can also freeze toys or fill a container with water and treats to make a ‘pupsicle”, a tasty and entertaining way to stay cool.

It’s also important to remember that not all dogs will ask for help. Some dogs continue to play or walk even when they are too hot, especially if they’re highly driven or excitable. Owners need to be vigilant and proactive. Watch for subtle changes in behaviour slowing down, excessive panting, or hesitancy to walk, as these can be early signs that a dog is feeling the effects of heat.

Ultimately, our dogs rely on us to keep them safe. With summers in Ireland becoming more unpredictable and extreme, understanding their limits and taking steps to prevent heat-related illness is part of responsible dog ownership.

By planning ahead, adjusting routines, and knowing the signs of distress, we can make sure our four-legged companions stay safe, happy and cool all summer long.

Suzi Walsh is an expert dog behaviourist and dog trainer. She has an honours degree in Zoology and a Masters in Applied Animal Welfare and Behaviour from the Royal Dick School of Veterinary. She has worked as a behaviourist on both TV, radio and has also worked training dogs in the film industry.