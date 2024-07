TOO OFTEN, IT takes women speaking out about their own trauma and experience of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence before the Government or institutions of the State take any action.

The latest scandal to engulf the Football Association of Ireland is just one example of this. At times, it was difficult to watch the harrowing RTÉ Investigates documentary as it revealed details of allegations of historic abuse, dating back to the 1990s, by young women players against FAI coaches.

Time and time again we hear of the appalling behaviour of those in a position of power who abuse the trust of others. The allegations against some in the FAI this week illustrate the power imbalance that lies at the heart of men’s abuse of women. It also exposed the culture of misogyny and male entitlement within Irish football’s governing body.

Culture of silence

The FAI scandal is another reminder that domestic, sexual and gender-based violence has been an epidemic in Ireland for decades – and continues to be. Every time there is a high-profile case of violence against a woman, it is met with public outrage and vows of ‘never again’. Yet, every time the dust settles, the cycle of abuse continues.

A comprehensive CSO Sexual Violence Survey, published in 2023, found that 40pc of respondents had experienced sexual violence in their lifetime – 52pc of women and 28pc of men. The survey also revealed that rates of reporting to gardaí are incredibly low, with just 5pc of adults who experienced sexual violence reporting the crime. Meanwhile, in 2021, the Rape Crisis Centre revealed that of the minority of rape cases that are reported to gardaí, just 14pc result in a prosecution.

In 2022, when the Government published the third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, it said it was adopting a ‘zero tolerance’ approach. Increasingly, the phrase sounds more like a slogan than a policy approach – because the Government has failed to close major loopholes and provide vital support to at-risk women and children.

That is why the Social Democrats will bring a motion before the Dáil tomorrow, Wednesday 10 July, outlining what the Government must do, as a matter of urgency, to match its ‘zero tolerance’ rhetoric with action.

Time to clamp down

A key focus of our motion is the Government’s failure to review, implement or update regulations across a number of different professions to ensure that predators can be quickly identified and sanctioned. For a start, we want to see a review of taxi regulations to determine whether they are sufficiently robust. This follows the disturbing case of taxi driver Raymond Shorten, who was recently convicted of raping two female passengers. In a further development, it emerged on Monday that Shorten is also facing sentencing for the rape of a child.

Women have always been advised that taking a taxi home after a night out is the safe thing to do. The prospect that we could get into taxis driven by men who have either been charged with, or convicted of, sexual offences is the stuff of nightmares. As it stands, it is unclear in what circumstances taxi licences are revoked or suspended.

There must be an immediate review of taxi regulations, including the power of An Garda Siochána to revoke or suspend a taxi driver’s licence, the operation of those powers, and whether they are sufficient to keep serial offenders off the road.

Meanwhile, the Dental Council of Ireland has repeatedly warned that patient safety cannot be assured because of a failure by successive governments to update decades-old regulations. In one case, this prevented the council from being able to sanction an unregulated dentist operating in this jurisdiction, even though this individual had a previous conviction for sexual assault. Bizarrely, despite the Government being aware of this major gap in regulations for years, it has failed to act.

In addition, counselling and psychotherapy services in Ireland remain a complete wild west. The problem is not that the regulations governing this sector are too weak. Rather, regulations are non-existent, leaving vulnerable people dangerously exposed. Worryingly, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly recently said he didn’t know when this profession would be fully regulated.

Worrying cases

Separately, Cathal Crotty, the soldier who beat Natasha O’Brien unconscious and walked from court with a suspended sentence, has now been dismissed from the Defence Forces. But, questions remain about other serving Defence Forces members who have either been convicted of or are awaiting sentence for, domestic or gender-based offences. The Government has tasked a barrister with reviewing these cases, but why is this necessary? Anyone who has a conviction for a violent crime should not be serving in our Defence Forces and tarnishing its reputation.

An all-too-common feature of these cases, when they do end up in court, is violent offenders escaping justice with a slap on the wrist. The Judicial Council must publish updated sentencing guidelines as a matter of urgency to ensure offenders receive an appropriate punishment. After a lengthy delay, sentencing guidelines for domestic abuse cases in the District Court were finally published on Monday. However, this represents a small fraction of the overall body of work in this area that is required. This crucial work must be prioritised.

Finally, the shamefully low number of refuge spaces in Ireland – just one third of the recommended minimum amount – must be increased. There are still nine counties without a single refuge space. How can women leave violent homes when they have nowhere to go? The failure of the Government to provide the bare minimum in protection and support results in women and children returning to violent relationships.

Irish history is emblazoned with the names of brave Irish women who have spoken out about the abuse they endured and acted as catalysts for change. In recent months alone, we can add Natasha O’Brien, Bláthnaid Raleigh, the Women of Honour and women in the FAI to that list.

But why is it that the pace of change is so slow? Why is it that minimal progress that is won always requires a national scandal, public outrage and large protests before it happens? Domestic, sexual and gender-based violence isn’t an aberration. It is an endemic feature of Irish society – and a poison that must be eradicated.

Words of outrage and condemnation in the Dáil are not enough. We must now see convincing evidence of the Government’s professed zero tolerance approach to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

Holly Cairns is leader of the Social Democrats and a TD for Cork South-West.