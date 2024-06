PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER Paschal Donohoe has said people with a conviction of a “serious nature should not be in the Defence Forces”.

Donohoe added that he was “sure” that the Defence Forces is providing full clarity to Tánaiste Micheál Martin around a report which was given to Martin.

The report revealed 68 members of the Defence Forces have been convicted or are currently before the courts on a range of criminal offences.

The offences include public order, drink driving, drugs offences, physical assault and sexual offences.

The details were revealed after the Tánaiste reviewed an audit carried out by the military in the wake of revelations around assaults by two members of Oglaigh na hÉireann.

“Following the Natasha O’Brien case, the Tánaiste was informed last Friday of another case involving a Naval Service member who is still serving after being convicted of assault causing harm last November,” said a spokesperson for the Tánaiste.

“In light of this, he requested a report from the Chief of Staff to find out how many serving members of the Defence Forces have civil convictions, or are before the civil courts on serious criminal offences.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Donohoe said while he has the “greatest respect for work” of the Defence Forces, the report “underlines the importance of the modernisation work that is underway in the Defence Forces, enabled by the Commission on the Defence Forces”.

Advertisement

“I do accept that when a legal process is on the way, the outcome of that has to be concluded,” said Donohoe.

“It is critical to note that the Defence Forces now have a process of their own, with regard to the individual that is at the heat of that awful assault that was endured by Natasha O’Brien.”

The case of Cathal Crotty saw the 22-year-old Private, who is based at Sarsfield Barracks in Limerick, receive a suspended sentence for the unprovoked attack on Natasha O’Brien on the city’s O’Connell Street.

The Defence Forces last week began the process of examining the future of Private Crotty.

It is understood that he will no longer serve in the Defence Forces once the appropriate processes are complete.

Donohoe said he hopes this process can conclude soon and added that “there is little doubt at all that the swift resolution of this issue is important”.

Cathal Crotty Social media Social media

“The Defence Forces matter,” said Donohoe, “they’re meant to represent the best of order and control within our country, and my God, it goes without saying that that event that we saw on the streets of Limerick is as far away from that as you could possibly imagine.”

Donohoe said today that he was “sickened” and “absolutely appalled at the assault and trauma that Natasha O’Brien has endured”.

He added that people with a “conviction of this serious nature should not be the Defence Forces”.