A TRIBUNAL TO examine how the Defence Forces handles complaints of bullying, harassment, and sexual misconduct has been established.

The inquiry, which is a key recommendation of the Independent Review Group report, will be chaired by Ms Justice Ann Power

Taoiseach Simon Harris said it’s an important step in making the Defence Forces “a rewarding career where every individual feels valued”.

“Following approval of the Terms of Reference by both Houses of the Oireachtas, the Statutory Instrument I signed today now formally establishes the Tribunal.

“I want to wish the Honourable Ms Justice Ann Power every success in her role as Chair and I look forward to the Tribunal issuing its guidance for anyone who wishes to take part in this important process.”

A report into bullying and abuse in the Defence Forces was published in March 2023.

It detailed a raft of structural failures in the organisation in its treatment of female members and in how it responds to allegations of bullying, harassment and abuse.

It examined historical issues within the forces but also noted that there has been an increase in bullying and harassment in the Defence Forces in recent years.

In a stark paragraph around the subject of misogyny in the Defence Forces the report found: “Different sources available to the IRG-DF conclude that, at best, the Defence Forces barely tolerates women and, at its worst, verbally, physically, sexually and psychologically abuses women in its ranks.”

There were also findings of assaults during training in which military personnel were kicked during exercise and assaulted in shower facilities.

A tribunal was due to be established by last Autumn.