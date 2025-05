THE UNTIMELY DEATH of Garda Kevin Flatley reminds us that every single road crash fatality is a deep tragedy for the victims and their families. This is an unspeakable tragedy for Kevin’s wife Una and their children. One’s thoughts and prayers go out to them in the most heartfelt and thoughtful way.

Garda Kevin Flatley was doing his duty on Sunday in the most obvious of ways. He was on the roadside and in uniform. It was a splendidly beautiful day, the sort of a day that one cherishes after a long winter. This was not a day to die but fate dictated otherwise.

Kevin was an active person in the Garda Síochána and in his local community in Balbriggan. He coached underage teams in the O’Dwyers GAA club and was well known to all involved in that world. They paid him a wonderful, warm tribute on their Facebook page:

Kevin was an absolute gentleman who had a huge part to play in our club, always lending a hand when he could. He was always a pleasure to chat to, and his grá for GAA and helping others shone through in every conversation. He was a dedicated coach with our u10 girls’ team, encouraging the players at all times and bringing great energy.

We extend our deepest of condolences to Kevin’s wife Una, his two daughters (Aoife and Erin) who play with us in O’Dwyers, and all of his family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time. He will be sorely missed by all. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Fear uasal a bhí ann. Bhí grá mór aige don Ghaeilge agus don CLG. Táimid ar fad croíbhriste. Comhbhrón ó chroí le hÚna, Erin, Aoife agus clann Kevin. Suaimhneas síoraí dá Anam dílis.

Kevin’s loss impacts deeply on his colleagues, serving and retired colleagues. Those of us in the extended Garda family are shocked and saddened by his untimely passing.

A blow to the force

The annual Garda Memorial Ceremony will take place in Dublin Castle next Saturday, 17 May. Prior to Kevin’s death, there were 89 names on the Roll of Honour of members who had given their lives in the service of this State.

Now Kevin’s name will be added to that list of honour. This floral tribute was laid on the roadside by one of Kevin’s retired colleagues this morning as a token of respect and affection to his memory and sacrifice:

Floral tribute left at the scene by Kevin Flatley's colleagues. John O'Brien John O'Brien

There is an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of Kevin’s death. Obviously, full cooperation is needed from the public, who may well have information which would be very relevant. It is hoped that assistance will be forthcoming.

This process must be completed in a proper professional manner, which will forensically reflect the circumstances and lead to the appropriate conclusions.

Road safety in Ireland

I agree with the comments of Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary, who said he would not pre-empt the outcome of any inquiry but stated that there had been 60 fatalities on the roads already this year.

“We really need to examine our behaviour while driving,” he said.

“Sixty fatalities this year to date. And if you look at our behaviour whilst driving, you know, this year to date, over 18,000 incidents of speed, 8,825 incidents of people having a mobile phone, 2,159 incidents of people not wearing a seat belt, and 2,879 incidents of people driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

“So we really need to change our behaviour in relation to road safety.”

Garda Kevin Flatley, who was 49-years-old, was killed yesterday while on duty. Rolling News Rolling News

There is doubt that a strategic examination of road safety policing strategy is long overdue.

In the past, I have commented on the Road Safety Strategy employed here, and I have strongly urged a different approach from that followed in recent years. However, I feel now is not the time to repeat these statements because one should reflect on the loss and deep tragedy involved, particularly for Kevin’s family and immediate colleagues and friends.

The challenge facing Ireland is to adapt and resource a road safety model best suited to our needs while understanding the importance of high-volume detection and fairness. It is essential that public confidence is maintained. This strategy produced dramatic improvements in the past.

The problem of road deaths and injuries had beset the country for many years. Thousands had been killed and injured, several multiples of the deaths from this terrorism. People die on our roads because we drive dangerously, too fast, while drunk or drugged, while not wearing seat belts, while using mobile phones, while being careless pedestrians.

These incidents are crashes and rarely accidents in the pure sense of the word. They can be mitigated, but never fully eradicated. Self-evidently, human misbehaviour is often at the core of the problem.

May Garda Kevin Flatley rest in peace.

