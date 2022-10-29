Dog behaviourist: Tips and tricks for keeping your dog calm and safe this Halloween

HALLOWEEN IS A really fun time of year and many dogs love the festivities and excitement surrounding the traditions of the day.

However, for some dogs, it can be genuinely scary because they do not understand what is happening and they may be very sensitive to new sights and sounds. So how do you prepare your dog for Halloween to make sure that the day is less trick and more treat?

It is important to know your dog’s preferences and respect their limits by assessing their body language and ensuring that they are not too stressed. Yawning, lip licking, avoidance, sudden and excessive shedding of hair, drooling, panting, hyperactive behaviour and pacing are all common signs of canine stress.

When observing dog body language you need to look at the whole dog and the environment that they are in at that time. For example, if your dog is panting yet they are in a cool space and they have not recently been exercising, it is likely that your dog is showing signs of distress.

Avoiding Halloween frights

If you are unsure how your dog will react the night of Halloween then it is best to be conscientious instead of careless. I would recommend exercising your dog in the morning and early afternoon well before it gets dark. This way you avoid anything overly stressful for your dog and you can use the walk to exercise them safely and set them up for being calm later in the day.

However, if you plan on walking your dog or if you are in an apartment and have to bring your dog out on Halloween night then make sure you keep them on their lead. I would not recommend bringing your dog trick or treating with you but if you do try to avoid bringing your dog up to the door of an unfamiliar house.

Advertisement

Not only can this be stressful for your dog if they have to walk past spooky Halloween decorations, but the person who answers the front door might be scared of dogs. Or they might have a dog of their own inside that wouldn’t appreciate another pup on their doorstep. Either way, it’s polite and much safer to stay back with your dog.

If you have a dog who is really nervous or scared of fireworks and you don’t know how your dog is going to react I would recommend keeping them indoors and away from any of the Halloween activities. Set up a safe space for your dog away from your front door.

Dogs like small, dark, comfortable spaces where they can hide away if they are scared or panicked about sounds they don’t understand. If your dog is crate trained then that can be a perfect space to shield them from all the goings on, simply cover the crate with a blanket or set your dog’s bed up under a table as an alternative.

Provide your dog with a favourite chew and play some pet-specific relaxing music or even some reggae for your dog to listen to and help them relax. You can test out some treats and music in the evenings leading up to Halloween to see what works best for your dog.

If you think your dog is going to be incredibly stressed during the Halloween period, consider letting them stay with a minder or friend outside of the city or speak to your vet about medication that might help your dog cope during this scary time.

Often fireworks and bangers can come on suddenly and even a dog who appears fine with loud noises can be spooked. Always ensure your dog is wearing an ID tag and your dog’s microchip details are registered and up to date just in case of an emergency.

During the days leading up to Halloween night, have your dog wear reflective gear or a light-up collar or harness to make them visible to motorists and people while walking in your neighbourhood just in case your dog does get a fright and bolts; this might save their life.

To dress or not to dress?

If you are considering dressing up your dog for Halloween be aware that some dogs are more tolerant than others and while some can be very comfortable with wearing clothing others may not.

If your dog freezes or tries to escape when you try to dress them then avoid putting a costume on them altogether or keep it minimal and limit it to a quick photo session. Dogs can also be wary of the costumes that humans wear so be careful wearing masks, wigs or hats around your dog in case you give them a fright. Just remember animals may be scared and behave differently than usual. A fearful dog is more likely to bite or growl so give your dog space and understanding when they need it.

Don’t forget to be kind to your dog and to comfort them over the Halloween period. Contrary to popular belief, comforting your pet will not make them more fearful when they are scared because it’s almost impossible to reward fear. Behaviours can be reinforced whereas emotions cannot. If your dog wants to be on your knee or next to you, allow them. Talk to your dog in a calm and soothing voice and stroke them with slow and gentle movements.

In the days leading up to Halloween practice some basic training with your dog again. Training sessions can help engage their brain and calm them down as well as being a very useful tool for communicating with them in an emergency.

Practice your dog’s come, leave it and drop it cues as well as sit and stay in case you need them. They are always handy should your dog grab a packet of sweets or try and run out your hall door to welcome trick or treaters.

Finally, you can invite your dog to get involved with some Halloween games if you think they are comfortable doing so. One of my dogs’ best loved games is “bobbing for treats”. Simply fill up a basin with water and put your pups’ favourite treats or toys into the basin and see how quickly they can retrieve them. It’s a fun but messy game.

Enjoy the holidays and have a Happy Halloween!

Suzi Walsh is an expert dog behaviourist and dog trainer. She has an honours degree in Zoology and a Masters in Applied Animal Welfare and Behaviour from the Royal Dick School of Veterinary. She has worked as a behaviourist on both TV, radio and has also worked training dogs in the film industry.