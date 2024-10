IT’S 2024, AND “inclusivity” has become one of the top priorities businesses aim to feature in their annual manifestos.

Interestingly, in my previous roles, I never gave much thought to whom inclusivity truly applies. I had always assumed that my workplace — and many others — were already “inclusive.” After all, we hired lots of women, and people from different cultures, so what more could there be?

What I hadn’t fully considered were the opportunities available for individuals with different abilities, and the learning processes required to help them thrive. And the immense benefits that an inclusive environment brings not just to them, but to everyone in the workplace.

People

A hotel is like a small self-contained ecosystem, very much like a ship whereby everyone has their part to play, one colleague’s actions directly affect those of another and of course, the guests, without whom the industry would collapse.

Just like any ecosystem we rely on tolerance, acceptance and efficiency for things to work and historically speed, accuracy and standards were the order of the day.

I don’t believe anything has changed in that respect however in a rapidly changing world and a constant squeeze on finances, I believe it is our people who set us apart, it’s our people who make the “Service Industry”. A beer tastes the same at home as in the bar, but it just isn’t the same – it’s the people in service who make the visit worthwhile.

Inclusivity and Down Syndrome Ireland

Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) has long been the charity partner of The Inua Collection and The Radisson Blu Sligo, with money raised through initiatives each year going to assist the charity in its work.

Where DSI really stands out in my mind, is through its Ability Programme, whereby they work “to break down barriers and change low employment rates that adults with Down Syndrome experience”. Something that I feel we as a business are contributing towards in ways that aren’t just monetary.

As Aoife Gaffney, Head of Employment, DSI states: “Employment has a substantial impact on the person with Down Syndrome. It helps improve confidence, increase social connectivity and promote integration into the local community. It gives the person an opportunity and the ability to contribute to their local community and become a valued member of society.”

I mean, who doesn’t want to feel valued?

How it works

It’s quite simple really, at the programme’s inception, before my tenure here at the property with the assistance of DSI and the Ability Programme, interviews were held with potential candidates for roles in the hotel. Mentors were allocated, and induction packs were drawn up – tailored to the needs of our new colleagues. Fun, clear, specific workbooks for successful employment ensued. Followed by hard work and, of course, fair payment.

Just like any role, task or person, there are some things that one enjoys and some that may be more challenging or less enjoyable and it is important to recognise that and navigate the challenges as they arise – to adapt and overcome as it were.

Each colleague is different with different skill sets and abilities and I believe in simply coaching the player, not the game.

That means sometimes extra communication is required, sometimes someone needs to ask more questions, sometimes close management is required and then autonomy is the way to go – just like all of us.

Through my last three years here, working alongside colleagues on the Ability Programme I’ve discussed tasks that are fun and those that are not so fun with our DSI colleagues – a little secret, in the world of work, not liking something is not an excuse for not doing it — and throughout that time I’ve seen our colleagues learn and grow in their roles, switch to more suitable roles, take on new responsibility and make a large cohort of new friends whom can be relied on to help, advise and poke fun when required/deserved.

And the impact

Well, from the guests, tourism’s number one priority, I hear no complaints of service or of poor standards whatsoever. This is a win and is to be celebrated. For the hotel, we have three new colleagues completing the work we require of them, which is also a win.

For our DSI colleagues, the roles bring great pay, great benefits and great friends. I believe that’s also a win. Is this visible proof that the scheme can work in the tourism sector, with further room for a truly inclusive workforce? Absolutely.

Matthew Ray is the people and culture manager at the Radisson Blu in Sligo.

If you want to find out more about building stronger and more inclusive workplaces, check out Fáilte Ireland’s Recruitment Toolkit.

To discover exciting career opportunities in tourism, visit tourismcareers.ie.