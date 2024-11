IN RECENT DAYS, Michael O’Leary’s comments on Ireland’s teachers have reignited a longstanding and contentious debate over the role of teachers. His remarks reflect a broader pattern of “teacher bashing,” a common sentiment in Irish public discourse that sees teachers as overpaid and underworked.

This perception, however, disregards the complexity of teachers’ roles, the challenges they face and the systemic issues within education. His comments highlight a deeper trend of teacher bashing that has become ingrained in media narratives, impacting not only teachers’ morale but also shaping public opinion.

More importantly, though often overlooked, such narratives help deflect criticism from politicians who have failed to deliver necessary (and often promised) reforms in education.

A history of teacher bashing in Irish media

Teacher bashing is not a new phenomenon in Ireland. For decades, many headlines have periodically targeted the profession, focusing on working hours, pay and job security, while often ignoring the underlying factors that influence educational outcomes. During economic downturns, teachers are frequently portrayed as “protected” or “privileged” due to their public-sector status.

In the early 2010s, following the global financial crisis, teachers were in the crosshairs of public discourse, as some media outlets targeted their supposed job security and benefits amidst widespread austerity measures. Headlines questioning teachers’ long summer breaks and pay scales became common, feeding into a narrative that teachers enjoyed more favourable conditions than private-sector workers, despite pay cuts, increased class sizes and reduced support services.

This trend continued in times of crisis. During the Covid-19 pandemic, as schools moved to remote learning, teachers faced criticism over the perceived lack of in-person instruction, with some media outlets portraying them as resistant to returning to classrooms.

This view ignored the then health concerns teachers had for themselves and their students, as well as the considerable challenges of adapting to remote teaching. In both instances, complex issues were often reduced to sensationalist narratives that placed the burden on individual teachers rather than addressing the structural factors affecting education.

Teacher bashing: An Irish or global issue?

While teacher bashing may seem like a local issue, it is part of a broader, international trend. In the United Kingdom, teachers have faced similar criticism over pay, holidays and working conditions, and are often portrayed as resistant to change and reform.

In the United States , teacher bashing has taken on a more politicised tone, with debates around curriculum content, and standardised testing shaping the public image of teachers.

Media in both countries frequently highlights teacher salaries and supposed “job security,” feeding a perception that teachers do not contribute adequately to goals of economic productivity and workforce readiness. In Australia, Canada, and parts of Europe, teachers face similar criticisms. The globalisation of teacher bashing reflects a shared challenge: as education systems struggle to adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing world, teachers are often scapegoated for broader systemic issues.

Why is teacher bashing convenient for policymakers?

One reason for this trend lies in the convenience of teacher bashing for policymakers, especially those pursuing economically driven education reforms. By positioning teachers as resistant to change or as obstacles to progress, policymakers can avoid deeper discussions about the need for increased funding, systemic reform, or improved support structures.

When the focus shifts to teachers’ supposed failings, less attention is paid to the root causes of educational challenges — such as inadequate funding, outdated curricula, and growing student needs.

Economic reforms in education often come with expectations that teachers will do more with less, adjusting to new demands without corresponding increases in resources.

Criticising teachers becomes a way to push these reforms forward by providing a tool for governments to promote cost-cutting measures, increase productivity targets, or introduce competitive models. By framing teachers as uncooperative or underperforming, politicians and policymakers can justify these measures as necessary improvements rather than budgetary constraints or ideological shifts.

Additionally, teacher bashing diverts attention from larger structural issues in society, such as income inequality, child poverty and inadequate mental health support, all of which impact student performance and well-being. By holding teachers accountable for educational outcomes, governments can avoid addressing the broader social factors that play a critical role in student success.

The real cost of teacher bashing

The effects of teacher bashing are profound. Teachers who feel unfairly targeted are more likely to experience burnout, disengagement and even leave the profession. This is particularly concerning in Ireland, where teacher recruitment and retention are already significant challenges, especially in urban areas and for specialised subjects.

When public perception of teachers is shaped by criticism rather than appreciation, fewer young people are likely to pursue teaching careers, worsening the shortage.

Furthermore, this trend threatens to undermine the collaborative spirit essential for genuine educational reform. If teachers feel attacked rather than supported, they may become defensive and less open to necessary changes within the system. Effective reform requires teachers who are engaged, motivated, and willing to adapt — not professionals who feel undervalued or scapegoated.

Reframing the narrative

Addressing the issue of teacher bashing requires a shift in how society views and values teachers. For media, this means adopting more balanced reporting that acknowledges both the challenges teachers face and their achievements. Policymakers must recognise that reforms cannot succeed without the cooperation and support of teachers, which requires treating them as partners rather than obstacles.

Public discourse should also focus on systemic improvements, acknowledging broader societal factors that impact education and resisting the urge to simplify complex issues by placing undue blame on teachers. For Ireland, where educational outcomes and teacher quality are among the highest globally, reframing the narrative around teachers could be a significant step toward a more resilient and effective education system.

Michael O’Leary’s comments may have reignited a familiar debate, but they should serve as a reminder of the deeper issues at play, particularly as we are embarking on an election. An education system that truly serves the needs of students, teachers and society must go beyond convenient critiques, moving towards a more supportive dialogue that respects the essential role our teachers play in building Ireland’s future.

Dr Alan Gorman is Deputy Chair of the Doctor of Education programme at the Institute of Education, Dublin City University. His teaching and research expertise include education policy, policy analysis, and professional learning.