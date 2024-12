FOR MILLIONS AROUND the globe, 2024 was a chaotic, violent and devastating year. Brutal violence in Gaza claimed over 45,000 lives, with 70% of the victims women and children. In Lebanon, a lethal war caused untold destruction and displacement. Thousands more were killed in ongoing conflicts in Sudan, Ukraine and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Meanwhile, the world hurtled further towards climate catastrophe. Intolerable heatwaves, severe droughts, melting ice caps and devastating cyclones caused havoc. In June 2024, scientists confirmed that the global average temperature had remained 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels for an entire year, making 2024 the warmest year on record.

Economic and gender inequality continued to deepen, with billions struggling to meet basic needs while a small elite amassed vast wealth, fuelling social unrest and political instability.

Here in Ireland, domestic challenges including a severe housing shortage and rising homelessness were foremost in people’s minds and will require urgent attention from the new government. The new government must also ensure that Ireland remains an active player on the global stage.

The global picture

Global leaders face a monumental task. Here are six critical steps that they — and the Irish government — can take in 2025 to make the world fairer and better for all:

1. Take urgent and just action on the climate crisis

The transition away from fossil fuels must be accelerated, with renewable energy at the heart of a global strategy to avert climate breakdown. Solar, wind and micro-hydro technologies, already sufficient to achieve 100% renewable energy, should be scaled up to replace fossil fuels and address energy poverty.

Climate justice requires addressing power imbalances in global food and energy systems. Countries in the Global North, which bear the greatest responsibility for the climate crisis, must significantly increase climate finance grants in addition to their overseas development aid.

Ireland must also step up its climate action and reduce its emissions. It must also address its role as a financial conduit for fossil fuels. ActionAid Ireland revealed that in 2023, a staggering $5 billion flowed through Ireland to support fossil fuel extraction in the Global South. In a climate crisis — this is absurd.

2. End hyper-capitalism, the root of climate chaos and gender inequality

A new economic model is needed to replace the unfettered, market-driven capitalism responsible for entrenched inequalities in food, energy and economic systems. This model must also address the exploitation of women, who disproportionately bear the burden of unpaid labour such as caregiving, cooking and fetching water.

Corporations own a disproportionate amount of land and wealth, causing rising hunger and vulnerability across the food, agriculture, energy and extractive sectors. Currently, corporate monopolies see four companies control 90% of the global grain trade.

A very important part of economic reform is for the Global North and Multilateral Development Banks to unconditionally cancel the debts of Global South nations. Once debt-free, they can make rational decisions in their citizens’ interests, for example by scaling up agroecology and renewable energy.

Progressive tax policies in the Global South and North that address tax avoidance and put fair tax obligations on wealthy corporations and individuals are also needed. Recent research by ActionAid and Oxfam found that a tax of between 50-90% on the 2021–22 profits of 722 mega-corporations could generate US$1 trillion, which could be used to tackle poverty and climate change.

3. Reaffirm commitment to international law, accountability and justice

The hypocrisy of global leaders in 2024 was staggering. Over 14 months, they failed to stop one of the worst massacres since World War II in Gaza, a plausible genocide. The international community has utterly failed to use all diplomatic and legal mechanisms to protect Palestinians and safeguard their rights.

The International Criminal Court has been undermined and UN resolution after UN resolution rejected by the United States calling for a ceasefire. States must uphold international law.

Ireland, for its part, should pass the Occupied Territories Bill without dilution and continue advocating for international justice, even in the face of external pressure.

4. Prioritise forgotten crises

Forgotten conflicts like Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo saw unimaginable human suffering and distress in 2024. An estimated 6.7 million people are at risk of gender-based violence in Sudan, particularly displaced, refugee and migrant women and girls.

Since 1996, more than six million have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo more than seven million internally displaced and one million fleeing to neighbouring countries.

Civilians are suffering in ways we cannot imagine. There must be much more effort to build peace in these countries, seek accountability and address the immense humanitarian needs. Neglecting these crises perpetuates human suffering and instability.

5. Stand up for minorities and migrants

Migrants enrich societies, filling critical roles in healthcare, construction and hospitality. Instead of treating migrants like second-class citizens, they need to be welcomed and embraced. A rights-based approach is essential to foster inclusion, challenge racism and recognise migration as a right, not a threat.

Those displaced or fleeing conflict, inequality and climate change face systemic violations of their rights worldwide. Host countries in the Global South do the most, while restrictive policies in the Global North force dangerous journeys and perpetuate exclusion.

Ireland must lead by example in 2025, replacing Direct Provision with a rights-based international protection system. Our foreign policy rightly focuses on human rights. We must ensure all domestic actions are consistent with this.

6. And for once and for all… let’s fully deliver women’s rights

In a world grappling with multiple crises, achieving gender equality is more critical than ever. Women and girls still face significant barriers such as violence, discrimination and limited access to education and employment.

With only six years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, progress on gender equality remains too slow. Current estimates indicate it will take 300 years to end child marriage, 286 years to close legal protection gaps, and 140 years for women to achieve equal representation in leadership roles.

Delivering for women’s rights will make the world better for everyone.

Karol Balfe is the CEO of ActionAid Ireland. ActionAid works to strengthen the capacity and agency of millions of women and girls around the world who face many forms inequality and violence throughout their lives. ActionAid.ie.