AS I CONCLUDE my time as the US Ambassador to Ireland, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude and pride.

Representing President Biden in a country that means so much to him has been an honour, and I pay tribute to his enduring commitment to strengthening the ties between the United States and Ireland.

The warmth and hospitality people all over the country extended to my family has touched our hearts, and we will forever treasure the friendships we’ve formed.

From the bustling streets of Dublin, Cork, and Galway to the serene landscapes of the countryside, Ireland’s charm and spirit are truly unparalleled.

I have been privileged to meet thousands of individuals who have deepened my understanding of this extraordinary country and its rich, resonant culture.

I am particularly grateful for the warm and constructive friendships I’ve made with members of the Irish government, who have demonstrated steadfast commitment to the US-Ireland partnership.

Together, we have advanced initiatives that benefit our citizens, strengthened transatlantic ties, and upheld the shared values that define our nations’ friendship.

A cornerstone of my ambassadorship has been America’s unwavering support for the Good Friday Agreement.

Recognising its critical role in ensuring continued peace and stability in Northern Ireland, I regularly met with political leaders and stakeholders committed to upholding this historic accord.

President Biden’s steadfast commitment to the Agreement has guided our efforts to maintain its integrity during challenging times.

Critically, this commitment has been echoed by leaders from both sides of the aisle in Washington, who consistently championed the Good Friday Agreement as a model of conflict resolution.

This bipartisan unity underscores the enduring significance of the Good Friday Agreement on both sides of the Atlantic.

When I arrived in Dublin, Ireland was the ninth largest investor in the United States, a testament to the ambitious and dynamic mutually beneficial relationship between our economies and an incredible accomplishment for a country of five million people.

Three years later, Ireland is now the seventh largest investor in the United States.

We have prioritised fostering trade and investment opportunities, recognising that our economic partnership is a vital component of our relationship.

My involvement with initiatives such as SelectUSA, which facilitates foreign direct investment into the United States, has been key to showcasing opportunities for Irish businesses and encouraging further collaboration.

These efforts have created thousands of jobs across all 50 states and underscored the critical role trade and investment play in cementing our bilateral relationship.

On this side of the Atlantic, the United States remains Ireland’s largest source of foreign direct investment, a relationship that has driven remarkable economic growth and innovation across the entire island.

US companies have created over 210,000 jobs in Ireland, contributing significantly to the country’s thriving economy and global reputation.

This investment fosters the development of local supply chains, supports small and medium-sized enterprises, and drives advancements in research and development.

In the last three years, we expanded opportunities for J-1 Summer Work Travel.

There are many J-1 exchange visitor categories under the BridgeUSA programme that more young people should consider, such as the Camp Counselor and the Intern categories, which provide opportunities for young Irish participants to pursue their professional goals and build new networks.

These opportunities are launch pads for career advancement and a gateway to cross cultural understanding.

Last summer, Embassy Dublin piloted its Future Leaders Camp Counselor program, sponsoring young Irish people to work in US summer camps.

I am pleased this programme will continue in 2025.

One of my most rewarding initiatives has been the embassy’s Open Doors Series, which has seen thousands of people come through the doors of Deerfield Residence.

This program invited individuals from all walks of life – students, entrepreneurs, artists, and advocates who would not normally have access to the embassy – to come and talk with me and the embassy team.

It was an opportunity for open dialogue on issues such as political action, climate change, diversity, and cultural exchange.

The series has been a reminder that diplomacy isn’t confined to boardrooms – it thrives when we listen to and empower the next generation of leaders to shape the future of US-Ireland relations.

In 2024 we celebrated 100 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Ireland.

As we look to the future, I have no doubt the US-Ireland relationship will continue to flourish.

Ireland’s positive relationship with both Democrats and Republicans in the United States has been a cornerstone of our bilateral engagement.

This bipartisan support is evident in the numerous congressional visits to Ireland over the past three years which have provided valuable opportunities for US lawmakers to meet with Irish leaders and discuss shared priorities.

The bipartisan nature of these interactions underscores the broad and deep support for the US-Ireland relationship within the US Congress, ensuring that our partnership remains strong and resilient regardless of political changes in Washington.

My family and I will carry the memories of our time in Ireland with us always.

I leave with a heart full of gratitude and a steadfast belief in the bright future that lies ahead. Thank you, Ireland, for an incredible experience.

Slán go fóill.