IRELAND IS AT a crossroads. The 2024 General Election is about more than party politics or policy debates; it’s an opportunity to rewrite the rulebook of how we do politics in this country.

For too long, Irish politics has been shaped by a system that excludes too many voices, particularly those of women. This election is a chance to challenge that status quo and lay the foundation for a more inclusive, representative democracy.

For years, we’ve talked about quotas, representation and fairness. But the reality is stark: despite being half the population, women make up less than a quarter of TDs in the Dáil. That puts us at 104th in the world for women in national parliaments, a very surprising position for contemporary Ireland to find itself in.

Redress the balance

But, this election offers a unique opportunity to change that narrative. For the first time in history, voters have access to a record number of talented, capable and competent women candidates running across every constituency. The question is no longer, Where are the women? but rather, Will voters choose to elect them?

Irish politics has long been dominated by the “old boys’ club” culture, where power and influence are concentrated in the hands of a select few. This isn’t just unfair; it’s unproductive. Diverse leadership makes for better decision-making. Businesses know this; isn’t it time our political system did?

Decisions about healthcare, education, childcare, housing and other critical issues cannot be truly effective if they reflect only the experiences of half the population. The absence of women’s perspectives means policies often fail to address the realities of everyday life for families, workers and communities.

Our government’s decision-making has rarely included enough women around the table. There have never been more than four women out of the 15 Ministers in Government at any one time. We have never had a woman Taoiseach, Minister for Finance or Minister for Foreign Affairs.

But this isn’t just about what’s missing. Women bring unique skills, lived experiences and leadership styles that enrich political discourse. What we know is: that when women are included in politics, governments are more collaborative, transparent and effective. A balance of men and women around the tables makes for better politics and better decision-making.

This election’s record-breaking number of women candidates is proof that women are ready to lead. These women are different than what you’ve seen on your ballot paper before. They come from diverse backgrounds, including healthcare, business, education, farming, local government and grassroots activism. They’re already leaders, have proven themselves in their fields, and are bringing those skills into national politics.

A different approach

What’s exciting about this moment is the chance to infuse our political system with fresh ideas and perspectives. Many of these women are running to fix the very systems that have excluded them for so long, from outdated childcare policies to secure housing, appropriate healthcare and an equitable economy.

These women are not looking for a seat at the table just to tick a box. They are here to reshape the table itself, making it more inclusive, equitable, and effective for everyone, men and women.

The truth is, no number of quotas or progressive policies will matter if voters don’t prioritise voting for these women. Quotas have helped put more women on the ballot, but the real change happens at the ballot box.

This is where each individual voter plays a pivotal role. By prioritising women candidates, voters will send a clear message that they value a democracy that reflects the whole population, in all its diversity. This may mean consciously deciding to break away from old voting patterns of incumbency or traditional party loyalties.

Women candidates often face significant challenges compared to their male counterparts with less access to networks, resources and visibility. Voters have the power to level that playing field. Giving a woman candidate your No. 1 vote, and transferring to other women, can make all the difference in an election often decided by fine margins.

Electing more women isn’t just about the immediate impact. It’s about setting a precedent for the future. When young women and girls see women in leadership roles, it normalises the idea that they, too, can lead.

The ripple effect extends far beyond the political sphere. We have already seen how extraordinary women in Irish politics inspire change in other areas of life. Women leaders from the corporate sector to community activism are transforming Ireland. A balanced government could become a beacon of what’s possible in every corner of society.

This election is a defining moment for Ireland. With a record 246 women candidates, there has never been a better chance to address the imbalance in our political system. There are two or more women running in every constituency. Voters have never had more choice.

We’re asking voters to do something powerful: think beyond party lines, incumbency and traditional voting patterns. We’re asking voters to research the women running in their constituencies and consider voting for them. Find out who’s running at www.votemorewomen.ie.

By voting for more women, you’re not just supporting individual candidates; you’re using your vote for a better, stronger democracy. You’re using your vote to deliver better outcomes for everyone.

The power to change Irish politics doesn’t lie with quotas, parties, or candidates — it lies with voters. This election, ask yourself: Is politics working for everyone as it is? What kind of politics do I want to support? What kind of Ireland do I want to see?

Your vote is your voice. Use it to break the mould. Use it to support women. Use it to transform Irish politics into something that truly works for everyone.

Let’s seize this opportunity. Vote more women.

Katie Deegan is spokesperson for Women for Election.