INTIMATE PARTNER VIOLENCE (IPV) is a serious public health crisis affecting millions of women worldwide. Also, known as domestic abuse, it refers to physical, sexual and emotional abuse, in addition to controlling behaviours by an intimate current or ex-partner.

Approximately 1 in 3 women will experience domestic abuse at some point in their lives, and this has a considerable impact on their psychological, emotional and physical well-being. Potential impacts include depression, anxiety, cardiovascular issues, low self-worth, substance misuse and PTSD.

At its most extreme, IPV can result in the death of the victim. This is commonly referred to as femicide; a term first coined by Diana Russell in the 1970s to describe, ‘the killing of females by males because they are females’, or according to the World Health Organization (2012), ‘the intentional murder of women because they are women’.

Northern Ireland

Whilst femicide is a global public health emergency, the tragic deaths of four women in Northern Ireland (NI), in the last six weeks have created widespread shock and a lingering sense of unease. It is difficult to obtain exact figures, however, estimates indicate that Northern Ireland is one of the most dangerous places for women to live in Europe, second only to Romania.

Research indicates that IPV is a significant risk factor for femicide; approximately 60-70% of femicide victims will have experienced IPV before their death. This is all the more worrying, as recent Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) data revealed increasing reported domestic abuse cases year on year since 2004. Domestic abuse is reported to the PSNI on average every 16 minutes, and a sexual offence every two hours. And, as we already know, many domestic abuse cases remain unreported.

Women’s Aid has recently declared that 24 women have been killed in domestic abuse situations in NI since 2020. This is a shocking statistic and quite rightfully leaves people searching for answers. Why is NI witnessing such alarming and tragic murders of women?

Generally speaking, research points to a myriad of risk factors associated with the perpetration of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls, including witnessing domestic abuse as a child, drug and alcohol misuse, severe mental health issues and increased aggressive tendencies.

A post-conflict society

However, there are a number of wider social, cultural and systemic issues that are fuelling the fire. Issues such as ingrained patriarchal norms, the objectification and sexualisation of women and girls and widespread gender inequality are common across societies. We are clearly witnessing a growing culture of misogyny on a global scale. Whilst these go some way to explaining such tragic occurrences, Northern Ireland offers a somewhat unique context for the following reasons.

Firstly, we are a post-conflict society and, as research indicates, post-conflict societies experience heightened domestic and family violence against women and children. NI also bears witness to the intergenerational transmission of trauma, with the association between parental mental distress and child psychopathology well established. We also know that NI is experiencing a mental health crisis, with one in five adults reporting mental illness. A report from The Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People (NICCY, 2018b) indicated that the mental health services in NI were not up to standard and under immense pressure, stemming largely from chronic underfunding.

Northern Ireland is also a conservative society intertwined with narrow religious views, ranging from Roman Catholic conservatism to Evangelical fundamentalism. Some would argue this has served to enable a somewhat controlled masculinity and ensuing entrenched patriarchy.

Last but not least, there remains the omnipresence of paramilitary/criminal gangs in some communities. Despite being over 20 years post ceasefires and peace agreements, intimidation and control of communities by these groups is commonplace and a pervasive reality for many. A recent report by Cooperation Ireland, (2022) on paramilitary coercive control revealed that violence and coercive control against women is an ongoing deliberate strategy used by these groups. This terrorisation is enabled by a culture of silence embedded across communities; we are all familiar with the phrase, ‘whatever you say, say nothing’. One particular study in 2018 by Doyle and McWilliams found that the perceived threat of paramilitarism contributed to 17% of domestic abuse experiences in NI. As recent as January 2023, MPs remarked on the use of non-incarcerated paramilitary associates by jailed perpetrators, to further monitor, stalk, and coerce their ex-partners. Taken together, these factors represent the perfect storm.

What are we doing about it?

In September 2024, NI saw the launch of the new Sexual and Domestic Abuse Strategy (2024-2031), which calls for a ‘whole system approach’ and seeks to ensure that everyone has the right to live a life free from the fear of domestic and sexual abuse. The strategy has been developed in consultation with key stakeholders and those with lived experience. The seven-year strategy is designed around five pillars: partnership, prevention, children and young people, support and provision, and justice and includes a three-year action plan.

However, whilst the strategy is welcome, much more needs to be done. Globally, the femicide rate has remained the same over the past decade, despite the introduction of various legislation and interventions.

This indicates a distinct lack of progress in addressing this public health emergency. This must be an immediate priority.

Women, who make up 50% of the population, have a right to be respected and free from the fear of harm, yet are being routinely failed. In the past, general safety advice was to keep off the streets at night, now it seems we are most at danger in our own homes.

Dr Katrina McLaughlin is a senior lecturer in the School of Psychology at Queen’s University, Belfast, NI. Her research interests are mainly focused on marginalised and at-risk populations.