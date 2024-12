A RECALL NOTICE has been issued for approximately 21,660 Guinness-branded mugs, some of which were sold in the Guinness Storehouse, after a fault that may result in the scalding of its user was discovered.

Shamrock Gift Company, which is issuing the recall, said that an error in manufacturing may lead to a weakness at the base of the mug.

“This can cause the mug to leak or break when in contact with hot water. This may result in scalding to consumers,” the company said.

The products were sold at a large number of shops across Ireland, including but not limited to: the Guinness Storehouse, International Rugby Experience, Kerry Airport, Knock International Airport, Shannon Airport Authority Dac, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and Eason’s.

A full list of retailers that sold the recalled products is available here.

The affected products are as follows: Guinness Toucan Embossed Mug; Guinness Label Embossed Mug; Guinness Toucan Embossed Mug; Guinness Storehouse Embossed Mug. The products were sold between May and November of 2024.

The recalled products. Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Competition and Consumer Protection Commission

Customers should stop using the product immediately, the company warned.

“Please return the product to place of purchase to receive a full refund. Alternatively, consumers can contact Shamrock Gift Company at customerservice@shamrockgiftcompany.com.”