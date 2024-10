A RECORD €72 MILLION is to be invested in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the coming year.

Taoiseach Simon Harris announced that record investment was secured in Budget 2025 for the Office of the DPP, marking an increase of €11 million.

“I am pleased to confirm the Department of the Taoiseach secured a significant increase in support for the Office of the DPP,” he said, adding that the investment means the budget for the office of the DPP has increased by 40% since 2020.

“The number of cases being referred to the DPP has been steadily rising. It is vital the office has the tools it needs to ensure the speedy delivery of justice.”

The DPP is a government agency that handles criminal prosecutions in Ireland. Cases are referred to the office, which decides whether to prosecute.

Harris said that the recent budget saw “a step change” in the funding of the justice system. Investment reached €4 billion for the first time.

A total of €3.2 million was set aside for youth justice initiatives, while an additional €9 million was benchmarked for criminal legal aid in 2025 which includes an 8% increase in fees from the beginning of next year.

The budget allocated €1.35 billion for the Defence Forces.

Other funds allocated to the justice system included funding for 150 extra prison staff and investment in deterring domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, as well as extra gardaí.

Funding was also set aside for the establishment of several new agencies under the department, including: the Office of the Police Ombudsman; Office of the Independent Examiner; National Office of Community Safety; Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.