LAST MONTH BROKE records for the most card transactions in a month, with just over 80m in May, AIB has said.

Overall spending for May increased 9% year on year and 2% month on month, according to AIB data. The cumulative spend from January to May 2025 is also up 9% when compared with the same period in 2024. AIB said that this indicates that consumer confidence remains strong.

The bank said that Metallica fans sparked a surge in ticket transactions at the end of the month. Tickets went on sale for the band’s two day stint in the Aviva Stadium in June of next year on 30 May; ticket transactions were up 76% on the average that day, the bank said.

Cinema spend increased 17% year on year, while spend in hotels increased 8% in the same time period. AIB said that Saturday 31 May was the “best day of the year” for hotel spend, particularly in Dublin, and said it was likely due to Bloom and the VHI Women’s Mini-Marathon.

Consumers’ spend in pubs across Ireland increased 10% month on month. The largest increase in spend is attributed to Limerick (16%), followed by Louth and Longford (15%). The smallest increase was in Wicklow, Roscommon, and Carlow, whose spend increased by 7%. The “beer garden weather” has been cited as a factor in the increase.

Hardware spend increased 6% year on year and 3% month on month. Electric vehicle charging increased 83% year on year.

People in Cavan spent the most on clothes per transaction last month – €72.59 – as clothing spend increased 8% month on month.

Grocery spend increased 8% year on year and 4% month on month. The largest monthly increase was 6% in counties Longford, Monaghan, and Galway. The smaller increase, 3%, was in counties Carlow, Laois, and Wicklow.

Head of Consumer at AIB, Adrian Moynihan, said, “This information shows consumer confidence remains strong and is vital for businesses, enabling them to plan for both peak and off-peak periods throughout the year to effectively meet their customers’ needs.”

The data was compiled from 80m card transactions carried out by AIB customers in store and online during May 2025 and has been anonymised and aggregated.