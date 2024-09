IARNRÓD EIREANN is seeking to recruit up to 100 new train drivers to work out of locations across the country.

The railway operator has announced a new recruitment campaign for train drivers and electricians and is encouraging interested candidates to apply soon.

The salary for the train driver role runs on a scale that can reach up to €65,000, though Iarnród Éireann does not include the starting salary in the job listing.

It is seeking to fill train driver roles in the following locations:

Greater Dublin Area (Includes Connolly, Heuston and DART locations, Fairview and Bray)

Athlone

Ballina

Cork

Galway

Limerick

Mallow

Sligo

Waterford

Westport

Additionally, it is hiring for 30 electrician roles in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford and Kerry.

Iarnród Éireann is particularly encouraging women to consider applying for the driving or electrician roles.

In a statement, Chief Executive Jim Meade said that “with the planned expansion of services as part of the National Development Plan, and the long term outlook set out in the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, it is an exciting time to become part of a growing organisation”.

“We are also seeing great interest in careers in Iarnród Éireann from a range of backgrounds – we are a diverse and inclusive employer, and in particular we urge more women to apply for driver and electrician roles, and are encouraged by the increasing interest from women in recent recruitment drives,” Meade said.