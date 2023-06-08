State to pay €1.5m to EU over lack of accommodation for asylum seekers

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to make a financial contribution of €1.5 million to the European Union rather than take in a group of 350 people seeking international protection as part of a European solidarity agreement.

The Voluntary Solidarity Mechanism was set up to support member states along the EU’s external borders who are under pressure from those seeking asylum.

Under the deal, Ireland has two options open to it to show its solidarity – one being that members states can choose to admit into their own country those that are seeking international protection in one of those frontline countries.

The other option is to pay into a fund that will be used to support countries along European borders, with the money being used to help with the supply of accommodation and other supports.

In mid 2022, Ireland agreed to allow 350 international protection applicants from other EU countries into the country to be processed here.

However, senior Government sources stat that it must now be recognised the significant pressure the country is under in providing accommodation, and therefore it has been decided that the Irish Government will now opt to make a financial contribution to the fund instead.

Senior sources also sought to clarify that the €1.5 million is not a fine being imposed by the EU – but is a contribution.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said the State’s capacity to provide accommodation is under severe pressure.

“The pressure that we are under is well known. We are now accommodating around 85,000 people, about 65,000 people are from Ukraine, and about 20,000 international protection applicants.

“People are very much aware of the pressures that are there, particularly around accomodation across the country.”