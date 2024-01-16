Ten regions with the highest proportion of refugees to get special support package, says Taoiseach

A SPECIAL SUPPORT package for the ten districts in the country that have the highest proportion of Ukrainians and people seeking international protection is to be provided by government.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the support package will be discussed by ministers at today’s Cabinet meeting and is aimed to help those areas that are “under pressure”.

Speaking on his way into the Cabinet meeting this morning, the Taoiseach was asked about the scenes at Racket Hall Hotel in Roscrea yesterday where 17 asylum seekers – understood to be three families with young children – arrived to receive shelter in the hotel.

A demonstration numbering up to 300 took place yesterday evening, with protestors staying at the scene overnight.

Crowds gathered to hear speeches by local activists, while far-right agitators arrived to speak to locals at the hotel’s entrance, repeating many anti-immigration tropes around population replacement and so-called ‘plantations’.

Advertisement

Scuffles broke out yesterday between some protestors and gardaí as asylum seekers were arriving at the hotel.

“I was very disappointed to see the scenes that I saw outside the hotel in Roscrea yesterday. Ireland is a republic, we’re a democracy, we’re a free country. In a Republican democracy and a free country, people have the right to protest, they have the right to hold views that other people may find objectionable,” Varadkar said this morning.

“However, nobody has the right to engage in violence against other individuals, to damage property or to prevent people getting to their home or get into the work. That’s anti democratic. That’s anti-freedom. And that’s against the spirit and the values of our nation. So really want to say that about what we saw yesterday,” he told reporters.

Varadkar went on to say that he does understand a lot of people’s concerns in Roscrea, while stating that only a small minority of people were involved in the events yesterday, pointing out that some who attended were not from Roscrea.

‘Under pressure’

“I understand that hundreds of people have been accommodated in Roscrea in the last couple of years, both from Ukraine and people seeking international protection and that has put the town under pressure.

“I can understand the frustrations that everyday people feel and some of the public reps feel there as well,” he added.

“One thing we going to be doing a Cabinet today is asking all ministers to come together to take the 10 districts in the country that have the highest proportion of people from Ukraine and people seeking international protection, and to put together a special package to help those areas that are under pressure,” he said.

Read Next Related Reads Ballinrobe hotel 'initially ear-marked for adult males' will house 'families and children', Dept says Interview: O'Gorman says blockades of asylum seeker accommodation should not be tolerated How arson attacks on properties linked to asylum seekers have escalated over the last six years

Varadkar said the government has already given additional resources to some locations through the Community Recognition Fund.

The €50 million Community Recognition Fund was rolled out last year and was designed to specifically support communities across the country that are hosting people from Ukraine and other countries.

The funding is allocated across all local authorities based on the number of new arrivals located there.

“I think we need to do more to help out, to increase resources around health, around education, around policing, to respond to genuine concerns that people have when there’s a large increase in the population in their area. I think we need to do that, need to step up those those efforts. So we will,” said the Taoiseach.

He acknowledged that there is a challenge to increasing gardaí, nurses and teacher numbers, particularly when there is almost full employment in the country.

“Ironically, in many ways, part of the solution to labour shortages in Ireland is migration. And that’s why it’s important that we continue to be open to migration, but it needs to be migration that’s managed well. That means being fair and welcoming to those who enter the country legally, to study, to work, to join family. It also means being very firm with people who fight to enter the country illegally or try to take advantage of our systems. We have to step up our efforts there as well,” he said.