The Remote: The sex tape seen around the world, Prime Time housing special and Beijing 2022

Something people will be talking about

Back when Pamela Anderson was perhaps the most famous TV star on the planet, a tape of her honeymoon with Motley Crue frontman Tommy Lee was stolen from their home.

That tape perhaps coined the term ‘sex tape’ when it was uploaded to the early internet in 1995. The story of the tape and its illicit origins have long become celebrity lore and it’s now being told in Pam & Tommy, a series featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen.

Rogen plays the person who stole the tape and sought to profit, while James and Stan play the eponymous couple.

When’s it on? Streaming on Disney+ from tomorrow

Something you might not know

Source: BBC

In The Brontës: An Irish Tale, actress Aoife Hinds looks the little-known Irish part of the Brontë story.

Patrick Brontë, father to 19th century novelists Ann, Emily and Charlotte, was originally from Rathfriland in Co Down.

In this documentary, Hinds looks at Patrick’s history and also explores the impact a second Irish man had on the Brontë story. Arthur Bell Nicholls, from Killead, Co. Antrim, courted Charlotte for many years before she finally agreed to marry him.

When’s it on? Tonight at 10.35pm on BBC One

Something under one roof

RTÉ’s Prime Time is dedicating a whole week to the housing crisis, looking at the problem of unaffordability and examining the solutions being proposed.

Probing the generation gap, Louise Byrne and Mark Coughlan will speak to young people trying to buy their own homes and the programme will also reveal new data which asks if it it really is harder for young people today to buy a home than it was for their parents?

When’s it on? Tonight and Thursday at 9.35pm

Some sport for everyone

Source: Twitter/TeamIreland

The sporting calendar continues to get busier and this week sees the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and rugby’s Six Nations Championship.

In the rugby, Ireland and Wales get the tournament underway on Saturday with a 2.15pm clash in the Aviva Stadium that’s live on RTÉ 2. Virgin Media One will taking over for the Scotland v England game as part of a rights share deal that’s detailed here.

On the Olympic side, Ireland has a small six-person team going to China but there’s plenty of action to get excited about for the duration of the games, which run from 4-20 February.

The official opening ceremony for the games is on Friday at 11.30am. RTÉ has said it will be broadcasting a nightly Olympics highlights show and the opening and closing ceremonies live but that it hasn’t been decided yet whether these will be on RTÉ 2 or the RTÉ Player. BBC will also be covering the games.