REMOTE WORK HAS compromised Ireland’s work ethic, according to Denis O’Brien.

“This lark of people saying, ‘I’ll come into the office on Tuesday and Wednesday; otherwise I’m going to be working at home’, is a load of nonsense,” the businessman said at the Irish Investor Awards, as reported in The Currency.

“I don’t employ those kinds of people, and to be honest with you, I never will”.

However, Laura Bambrick of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) argued that it should be a “red flag” for workers if an employer insists on five days in the office. She suggested that this shows disregard for work-life balance.

So tell us: Do you think that remote working is a ‘load of nonsense’?