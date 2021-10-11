Gardaí seek information about fatal two-car collision in Kildare

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information about a two-car Kildare collision in which a man aged in his 30s died.

The two-car collision occurred on the M7 northbound in Naas between Junction 10 and Junction 9A on Saturday 25 September at around 9.35pm.

One car collided with the central median and a second car collided with the first vehicle.

A male pedestrian, aged in his 30s, received serious injuries during the collision.

Gardaí understand that the man left his own vehicle to assist with the collision.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later passed away.

Gardaí believe there are a number of motorists who may have witnessed the collision that have not yet come forward. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the M7 northbound on the evening on Saturday, 25 September between 9pm and 10pm, and who may also have camera or dash-cam footage, is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Naas Garda station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.