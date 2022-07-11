Gardaí renew appeal for information over 1987 murder of Antoinette Smith

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal to the public for information over the murder of Antoinette Smith, 35 years after her disappearance.

The 27-year-old’s remains were discovered at Glendoo Mountain, near the Lemass monument close to Glencree/Enniskerry, on 3 April 1988.

On Saturday 11 July 1987, Antoinette and a friend attended the David Bowie concert at Slane, Co. Meath.

After the concert, they returned to Dublin by bus, arriving at Parnell Square at around 11pm. From there, they went to the La Mirage Discotheque on Parnell Street.

While in the club, they met two men that they knew and remained with them until they all left shortly after 2am.

Antoinette’s friend parted company when they left the club, while she remained for some time and spoke to the two men until all three walked the short distance to the taxi rank on O’Connell Street.

The men got a taxi to the Ballymun area, while Antoinette continued to walk by the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Street Bridge.

Antoinette was subsequently reported missing to Gardaí by her husband. Nine months later, her remains were discovered on Glendoo Mountains.

Antoinette was a mother of two young children, Lisa aged seven, and Rachel aged three, at the time of her disappearance.

Gardaí are appealing to those who may have information since 1987, or who have come into possession of information in the intervening years to come forward.

They have said that over three decades on, people may want to come forward, especially if relationships or associations may have changed over the years.

Gardaí are also anxious to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Bray at 01 666 5300, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.