Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 15 December 2021
Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Co Kilkenny

The woman was the driver of one of the cars involved.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 11:49 AM
28 minutes ago 1,335 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5630760

GARDAÍ IN THOMASTOWN have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision earlier this month.

They are looking to speak to witnesses who saw the collision that occurred on the N25 at Gaulstown in Glenmore, Co Kilkenny, on Wednesday 1 December.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm and involved two cars.

Gardaí said the driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three women, two aged in their 20s and one in her late teens, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N25 in Glenmore on Wednesday 1 December 2021 between 6.15pm and 6.40pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

