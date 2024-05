GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for potential witnesses of a fatal shooting in Drimnagh in Dublin, which killed 20-year-old Josh Itseli, to come forward.

The shooting took place in the early hours of Monday 6 May on Knocknarea Road. The incident is believed to have been gang related and gardaí later recovered an AR-15 assault rifle which may have been the murder weapon.

Gardaí investigating the incident are particularly interested to two speak with two drivers whose vehicles were seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

On Monday 6 May, gardaí responded to a number of calls from the area that reported a shooting, just after midnight. The emergency services responding to the incident discovered Itseli with gunshot wounds at the scene.

A potential explosive device was also discovered nearby on Knocknarea Court. The Army EOD team attended the scene and made the device safe.

Three men were initially arrested by gardaí later that day. The men have since been released without charge.

In a statement this evening, gardaí detailed that a dark-coloured saloon taxi drove on Knocknarea Road, towards the junction with Mourne Road in Drimnagh, between 12:00am and 12:10am.

Additionally, gardaí say a red-coloured saloon taxi drove on Sperrin Road, between the junctions with Knocknarea Road and Mourne Road in Drimnagh, between 12:00am and 12:10am.

The driver of the red-coloured taxi was a male, and may have been dropping-off or collecting a fare at Sperrin Road at the time. Gardaí are appealing for this man and the other driver to come forward.

A black Talaria Sting electric motorbike, which is understood to have been used in connection with this incident, was recovered by gardaí last week.

This black Talaria Sting electric motorbike is understood to have been used in connection with this incident. An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are asking members of the public who may have observed the electric motorbike in the vicinity of Dolphin Road, Crumlin Road and Davitt Road on Sunday night (5 May) and into the early hours of Monday morning (6 May).

Any other taxi drivers, public service vehicle (PSV) drivers and motorists who observed pedestrians, or who may have been approached by pedestrians, on Davitt Road in the early hours of Monday morning are also asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with their investigation is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Any information received will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.