MINISTER OF STATE Michael Healy-Rae has said that the housing minister should not order landlords to allow renters to have pets.

The Kerry TD, who owns a number of properties, stated that “it would not be appropriate for the Minister to direct individual property owners as to what a tenancy policy should be”.

Advertisement

However, Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona Costello argued that pets are an “integral” part of many families, and that people should not be forced to choose between surrendering their animals and accepting a housing offer.

So today, we want to know: Do you think renters should be allowed to have pets?