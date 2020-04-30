Reproduction rate remains below 1.0 as Harris says measures 'saved over 3,500 lives'

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Conor McCrave Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 5:39 PM
29 minutes ago 4,957 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5088573
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE REPRODUCTION RATE of the Coronavirus in Ireland has remained between 0.5 and 0.8, according to Health Minister Simon Harris. 

Harris was speaking in the Dáil this afternoon where opposition leaders questioned the Government on their handling of the pandemic in Ireland so far. 

Bringing the reproduction rate – or the R0 – below 1.0 has been a key aim for the National Public Health Emergency Team in order to slow the spread of the virus. 

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group last week advised that, through the lockdown measures, the rate had fallen to below one and that we should see the number of new cases fall significantly in the coming weeks. 

Today, Simon Harris confirmed that number has remained below one, describing it as “quite an achievement for the people of this country”.

Reports of complacency and increased movement among members of the public had given way to fears that the recent progress in stopping the virus might come undone. 

“By now, I know you know what this means. But I do think it’s important to reflect on,” Harris said.  

“We think of all of those families grieving at such a difficult time. But thanks to the incredible efforts of the Irish people, our modeling suggests that we, that you the Irish people, have now saved over three and a half thousand lives.

“That is three and a half thousand reasons to stay at home. Three and a half thousand reasons to stay the course and three and a half thousand reasons to keep with us on this journey.  

“If we want to continue to save lives. We must stay united. We must stick together. I understand the fatigue that people are feeling at this stage, I really do… it’s human nature. We’re all human and denying ourselves of many of the things that are most intrinsic to our very humanity.”

An update is due from the modelling group at a briefing from the Department of Health this evening. 

This evening, health officials confirmed a further 43 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are 359 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20,612. There have been 1,232 reported deaths associated with the coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak in Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to outline a roadmap to recovery tomorrow following six weeks of stringent measures to combat the spread of the virus. 

With reporting from Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

