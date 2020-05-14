This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Remarkably stable': Number of people infected by a confirmed case of Covid-19 has fallen

Ireland’s reproductive rate has now fallen to between 0.4-0.6.

By Christina Finn Thursday 14 May 2020, 4:20 PM
THE NUMBER OF people that a person with Covid-19 is infecting in Ireland has reduced further, the Dáil heard today. 

The reproductive rate of the virus refers to how many other people a confirmed case goes on to infect.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Health Minister Simon Harris said Ireland’s reproductive rate has now fallen to between 0.4-0.6.

Harris said this is a “remarkably stable number”.

Last week, the the modeling work in relation to the virus showed the reproductive rate was between 0.3 and 0.8.

Harris said hospital admissions have fallen to 15 per day, and ICU admissions have fallen to 1-2 per day.

Bringing the reproduction rate – or the R0 – below 1.0, and keeping it there, has been a key aim for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) in order to slow the spread of the virus. 

The health minister said 18 May – the date at which Phase One of lifting restrictions will kick in – will be “biggest test yet”.

“Depending on what the public health advice may be and the governments decision tomorrow May the 18th could begin what well may be our biggest national test to date.

“Our best line of defence is you, the Irish people.

“Your individual behaviour, your help, your assistance will be our greatest chance of success.

“Painful and difficult as some of these measures are they are the best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community.”

