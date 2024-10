A FORMER ADVISOR to the Trump administration said Israel should “drop napalm” over Irish peacekeeping troops in Lebanon, before deleting the post.

Matthew RJ Brodsky previously advised the Trump administration’s Middle East peace team and the White House’s Palestinian-Israeli peace team.

On Sunday, he posted the following comment about Lebanon on X: “Israel should carpet bomb the Irish areas and then drop napalm over it.”

He has since deleted the post.

Brodsky is a Senior Fellow at the Gold Institute for International Strategy, a think tank based in Washington DC, and a former Director of Policy at the Jewish Policy Center.

He is also currently working as an advisor to two Republicans running for the US Congress in Minnesota, Dalia al-Aqidi in and John Nagel.

Al-Aqidi has distanced herself from Brodsky’s comments, but Nagel is yet to comment.

In a statement released on X, al-Aqidi said Brodsky’s remarks do not reflect her “campaign, policies, or personal beliefs”.

“I stand firmly against all forms of violence,” she added.

Brodsky has previously shared posts online that are critical of the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) – the UN peacekeeping mission under which Irish troops serve.

This stupid wretch "studied the maps." Therefore, she supports genocidal terrorists and hates Jews with balls (which doesn't include her asajew husband). https://t.co/dvJxepcBIg — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@MattRJBrodsky) October 6, 2024

The Journal has contacted Brodsky for comment, and asked al-Aqidi and Nagel if he is still advising their campaigns.

Irish troops

The UN yesterday confirmed that Israeli troops have left their position near the bases where Irish peacekeepers are stationed in southern Lebanon.

Irish troops have been hunkering down in bases along the Blue Line at the Lebanon-Israel border as part of Unifil.

Earlier today the Irish Defence Forces issued another update, confirming that the Israel Defense Forces “vacated the area surrounding UN Post 6-52, where Irish peacekeepers are stationed”.

“The cessation of activity and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from their positions around the Irish post marks a positive development amidst heightened tensions in the region,” the statement noted.

“The situation around Irish positions remained relatively calm overnight, although clashes between both parties to the conflict persist in other areas of the Irish sector.

“Reports indicate that more intense clashes are occurring in other parts of the Unifil Area of Operations.”

The statement added that Irish peacekeepers will “continue to monitor” the situation, “maintaining an independent and impartial stance”.