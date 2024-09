RESIDENTS WERE LAST night evacuated from a block on Bride Street, Dublin 8, as gardaí investigated a suspicious object.

Following the discovery of the suspicious device the services of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit were requested and the area was cordoned off.

An examination of the device found it to be non-viable and not an explosive device. It has been taken for further examination by An Garda Síochána.

The cordon has been lifted.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A technical examination of the scene is being carried out and investigations are ongoing.