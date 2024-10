REVENUE HAS SEIZED a total of €7.5 million worth of illicit and illegal contraband in Dublin in the recent days with the assistance of detector dogs Milo and Dara.

The separate seizures included nearly eight million illegally-imported cigarettes found in a shipping container and 22.5 kilograms of cannabis found inside a bag belonging to a passenger arriving to Ireland from Ibiza in Spain.

A major concealment of illegally-imported cigarettes was discovered at Dublin Port by Milo after officers stopped and searched a container ship arriving from Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Cigarettes seized at Dublin Port and detector dog Milo. Revenue Press Office Revenue Press Office

In total, 7.92 million cigarettes – with an estimated value of €7.1 million – were discovered in the concealment. The find would’ve represented a €5.6 million loss to the public exchequer if it had gone undetected.

Meanwhile, herbal cannabis was discovered by Dara at Dublin Airport and was found inside a bag of a passenger arriving from Spain.

Drugs seized at Dublin Airport in recent days by detector dog Dara. Revenue Press Office Revenue Press Office

The 22.5 kilograms of cannabis has an estimated cost of €450,000. The package was found vacuum-sealed inside of a bag.

Investigations into both discoveries – as part of operations by Revenue targeting the importation of illegal drugs and sale of illegal tobacco products – have commenced and are still ongoing.

Revenue says if members of the public or businesses have any information regarding smuggling of illicit contraband they can contact the agency in confidence on 1800 295 295.