APPROXIMATELY 43KGS OF cocaine were seized by Revenue officers today at the Port of Cork.

The drugs have an estimated value of €3 million.

The illicit drugs were discovered, as a result of risk profiling, in a container of bananas which originated in South America.

Investigations are ongoing, Revenue said.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.