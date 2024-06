REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 20.1kgs of herbal cannabis worth €403,200 in the luggage of a passenger arriving from a flight from Malaysia.

In a statement Revenue said that due to “risk profiling” the passenger was stopped and searched. Sources have said risk profiling can involve selecting a person for a search based on their demeanour or the place they originated from.

Advertisement

“The illicit drugs were discovered within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight originating from Malaysia.

“A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin Garda Station,” a statement said.

This means the arrested person can be held for a maximum of seven days before he must be charged or released from custody.