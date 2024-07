REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED contraband worth close to €516,000 during searches in Dublin and Athlone last week.

In Athlone, Revenue officers seized over 18.4 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €368,200 after examining parcels at the premises.

Seizure of over 18.4 kgs of herbal cannabis worth €368,200 at a premises in Athlone last week. Revenue Revenue

The illicit drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Enzo in parcels originating from Spain and intended for addresses in Dublin and Meath.

Detector dog Enzo David Grath David Grath

Various quantities of other illegal drugs, with an estimated combined value of almost €95,000, were also seized during an examination of parcels at a premises in Dublin.

This included herbal cannabis and cannabis resin, magic mushrooms, and Benzodiazepine and Diazepam tablets.

Seizure of drugs worth almost €95,000 at a premises in Dublin last week: Revenue Revenue

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels originating from the USA, the United Kingdom, India, Canada and Thailand, and were intended for various addresses nationwide.

Retail goods with an estimated value of approximately over €52,600 were also seized during this search due to infringements of Intellectual Property Rights.

This comprised of some 359 items, including Adidas, Balmain, Birkenstock, Burberry, Chanel, Chloe, Dior, Givenchy, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Moncler, New Balance, Nike, North Face, Tommy Hilfiger, Ugg, Versace and Yves Saint Laurent.

Seizure of retail goods worth around €52,600 at a premises in Dublin last week. Revenue Revenue

A Revenue spokesperson said investigations into all seizures are ongoing and that the seizures were part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Revenue has reminded businesses and members of the public that they can contract Revenue in confidence if they have any information regarding smuggling on 1800 295 295.