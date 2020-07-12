This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 12 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paying back tax on the wage subsidy scheme: Revenue's plans aim to 'minimise any financial hardship'

Money received under the wage subsidy scheme is taxable, but that tax liability won’t come until the end of the year.

By Sean Murray Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 12,401 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5145777
Image: Shutterstock/Joey Laffort
Image: Shutterstock/Joey Laffort

WORKERS WHO ARE in receipt of the government’s wage subsidy scheme may owe income tax at the end of the year, but the Minister for Finance has said Revenue’s plans to collect this tax will “minimise any financial hardship to the greatest extent possible”.

The scheme introduced by the government in March sees the State pay a large proportion of a worker’s wages in companies adversely affected by the Covid-19 crisis. 

The government has said the initiative was vital to keep people in a job where otherwise they might not have had one.

Over half a million people have received at least one payment on the temporary wage subsidy scheme and over 65,000 employers have signed up to it.

While workers are liable to pay tax on income received through the scheme, they are not being taxed on it week-to-week or month-to-month.

Instead they’ll be liable for it at the end of the year. The same also applies for those who’ve received the pandemic unemployment payment. 

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said it’s not possible to give an accurate estimate, right now, of how much someone might owe at the end of the year or if they’ll face a tax bill at all. 

There’s a chance there might not a tax bill because a person’s tax credits may offset any potential underpayment at the end of the year. 

In response to parliamentary questions, the minister said: “The level of tax and USC due by any person at year end in respect of TWSS and PUP payments may be reduced or eliminated by the amount of unused tax credits available. Any liability due may also be further reduced if the person has additional tax credits, for example health expenses, to offset.”

He said Revenue has recently placed all people in receipt of either scheme on a “week one basis” to “preserve” unused tax credits that can be used to offset tax or USC liabilities.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Even if you do owe tax, there won’t be a requirement for you to pay it all back to Revenue immediately.

Donohoe said: “Revenue has also assured me that if any tax and USC liabilities still arise following the allocation of unused credits, it will work with the persons impacted upon to collect the outstanding liabilities over an extended period.

This will be achieved by reducing their tax credits for future years, thereby minimising any financial hardship to the greatest extent possible.

Each person’s tax situation will be different, so any liability they do have at the end of the year will be dependent on a range of factors.

These include a person’s civil status, the available tax credits, the actual amount they receive on the wage subsidy scheme or pandemic unemployment payment, any top-up payments from their employer and other credits such as health expenses.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie