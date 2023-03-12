Advertisement

Morgan Treacy/INPHO File photo of Rhasidat Adeleke.
# in the medals
Rising star Rhasidat Adeleke takes home silver at NCAA Championships in Albuquerque
It took a sensational run from Britton Wilson to deny Adeleke gold.
1 hour ago

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAD to settle for a silver medal in the 400m at the NCAA Championships in Albuquerque on Saturday. 

In a final strangely raced across two separate heats, Adeleke finished first among the first trio of runners, finishing in a time of 50.45. 

Adeleke’s split time was a brilliant 23.07, and her final time was slightly slower than the Irish Record of 50.33 she set last month. 

Having finished her heat, Adeleke was forced to wait and watch the second set of finalists to determine the colour of her medal. Ultimately that medal was silver but it took a sensational run to deny her gold: Britton Wilson of Arkansas finished in a faintly ridiculous time of 49.48, the second-fastest time in history and the quickest ever in the NCAA. 

 
Author
Gavin Cooney
