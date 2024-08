IRISH GYMNAST RHYS McClenaghan has won a gold medal in the pommel horse final.

He scored a massive 15.533 to make history and claim gold.

McClenaghan is the first Irish gymnast to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

The Co Down athlete is a decorated gymnast and scooped back-to-back gold in the pommel horse at the 2022 and 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

In the final at the Tokyo Games three years ago, McClenaghan came off the pommel horse and this fault put him in seventh place.

However, he more than made up for that by taking gold in today’s final in the Bercy Arena at the Paris Games.

Some 65 gymnasts took place in the qualification round for the pommel horse last week and only eight advanced to today’s final, with McClenaghan qualifying in joint first place.

He said afterwards that he would wear this as a “badge of honour” into today’s showpiece.

This latest medal is Ireland’s third gold and sixth medal overall in Paris 2024, an impressive haul for Team Ireland already.

More to follow