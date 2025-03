AMERICAN ACTOR RICHARD Chamberlain has died at the age of 90 from complications after suffering a stroke, his publicist confirmed to magazine Variety.

He passed away in Hawaii last night.

Chamberlain rose to fame in the 1960s when he played the titular character in show Dr Kildare. He featured in the miniseries Shōgun and The Thorn Birds, and starred in a number of films, including 1985 film King Solomon’s Mines with Sharon Stone.

He was also known for his role in the miniseries The Bourne Identity and film The Three Musketeers.

In his 2o03 memoir, Chamberlain came out as gay. His longtime partner, Martin Rabbett, said in a statement: ““Our beloved Richard is with the angels now.

“He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”