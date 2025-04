THE TRIAL OF Richard Satchwell, who is charged with murdering his wife after the discovery of her body buried beneath the stairwell of their Cork home, will begin at the Central Criminal Court today.

The court previously heard that Richard Satchwell’s defence team, which is led by Brendan Grehan SC, intended to call a significant amount of evidence in the case, including from witnesses with whom the accused “communicated with by way of interview and the media as well”.

Richard Satchwell (57), with an address at Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork is charged with murdering his wife Tina Satchwell (45) at that address on 20 March 2017.

Tina Satchwell, a native of St Bernard’s Place in Fermoy, was reported missing on 24 March 2017 by her husband.

Richard Satchwell, a truck driver, is originally from Leicester in the UK but has been a resident in Cork for over 20 years.

Gardaí found Tina Satchwell’s skeletal remains in October 2023, more than six years after she was reported missing, while excavating a concrete floor and walled-up area underneath the stairwell of the home she and her husband shared on Grattan Street in Youghal.

On 26 March this year, Richard Satchwell was sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court after being served with the book of evidence. Free legal aid was granted and there was no State objection.

Prior to the discovery of Tina Satchwell’s remains last year, gardaí followed 400 lines of inquiry, carried out multiple searches, watched hundreds of hours of CCTV and took witness statements from 170 people as part of the investigation.