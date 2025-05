A PHONE LINKED to Richard Satchwell, who told gardai that he kept the body of his wife Tina in a freezer before burying her beneath their home, posted an ad on Done Deal just days after her alleged murder, his trial has heard.

The ad read: “Large chest freezer free to take away, working perfect just needs a clean.”

A forensic accountant, who carried out a financial review of the couple’s income to establish whether Ms Satchwell had left with €26,000 from the couple’s savings as claimed by the accused, also testified today that there was “no sign” the Satchwells had received “a significant cash windfall” to provide them with such funds.

The trial has heard that on 24 March, 2017, Satchwell told gardai that his wife Tina had left their home four days earlier but that he had no concerns over her welfare, feeling she had left due to a deterioration in their relationship. The accused reported that Tina had taken approximately €26,000 from their savings from a box in the attic.

The accused formally reported his wife missing the following May but her body was not discovered for over six years, when gardai in October 2023 conducting “an invasive search” of the Satchwell’s home found her decomposed remains in a grave that had been dug underneath the stairs.

Forensic accountant Tadhg Twomey told Gerardine Small SC, prosecuting, today that he was aware Satchwell had stated to gardai that €26,000 was taken by his wife and that it had been raised over a four to five year period.

Twomey said the accused had stated publicly that the €26,000 was from the sale of the couple’s property in Youghal and that they could make up to €200 a week from selling items at car boot sales.

The witness said while looking through the couple’s finances he was made aware that Tina Satchwell had an account with ‘Littlewoods Ireland’ and had a credit line with the company for a maximum of €4,500.

Advertisement

He said from mid 2016 to February/March 2017 that the line of credit was 90% used and by the end of 2017 it was fully breached. He said there were significant arrears building up on the account at the time.

Twomey said the sale of a house in Fermoy was for €120,000, which was used to pay off fees for the purchase of the house on Grattan Street in Youghal. He said at the end of that process €372 in remaining funds was left to the Satchwells.

Under cross-examination, the witness agreed with Brendan Grehan SC, defending, that Tina had no recorded employment.

Sergeant Ciaran Crowley told Ms Small that he had conducted enquiries with the website ‘DoneDeal’ about the activities of Richard and Tina Satchwell.

The Sgt said he received a response from ‘DoneDeal’ on 10 August 2017 saying that an advert associated with Satchwell’s phone had been published at 9.49am on 31 March, 2017 saying:

“Large chest freezer free to take away, working perfect just needs a clean only, giving away because I need the space”.

The trial continues this afternoon before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of five men and seven women.

In her opening address, Ms Small told the jury that after the body was recovered, Satchwell told gardai that he lost his footing and fell to the ground when his wife tried to stab him with a chisel.

He told detectives that he held her weight off with a belt but that in a matter of seconds, she was dead in his arms.

Satchwell (58), with an address at Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork has pleaded not guilty to murdering his 45-year-old wife Tina Satchwell – nee Dingivan – at that address between 19 and 20 March 2017, both dates inclusive.