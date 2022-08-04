Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 4 August 2022
Cork lifeboat crew assists two people who tried to swim across bay after being cut off by tide

A rescue rib from a local adventure centre took one casualty from the water.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 8:53 AM
33 minutes ago 3,585 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5832682
Image: Jon Mathers/RNLI
Image: Jon Mathers/RNLI

A RESCUE MISSION was launched yesterday evening after two people at Ringabella Bay had been cut off by the tide.

The two people were attempting to swim across the bay to Fountainstown and one found themselves in difficulty.

Local kayakers raised the alarm by radio with the Coast Guard and the Crosshaven volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew was tasked at 7.15pm.

The rescue rib of Funkytown Adventure Centre overheard the transmissions and responded immediately, taking one person from the water.

On scene, the RNLI lifeboat crew talked to the casualty and confirmed that she was medically fit and required no further assistance. The rescue rib then dropped the woman back to Fountainstown beach. The second person had made their own way ashore.

Crosshaven RNLI liveboat Helm, James Fegan commented: “Members of the public need to be aware of the times of high and low water before crossing sandbanks and if they do get cut off by the tide to dial 999/112 and ask for the Coast Guard. Stay High, Stay Dry and Stay Put until the rescue services attend.”

He also offered his thanks to the crew of Funkytown for responding so rapidly to “what could have been a serious incident”.

