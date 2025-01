PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has led tributes to Irish language activist Pádraig Ó Snodaigh, who passed away yesterday aged 89.

Ó Snodaigh was a former president of Conradh na Gaeilge and founded publishing company Coiscéim, which is credited with publishing as many as 1,500 Irish language books.

In a statement, Higgins said Ó Snodaigh “inspired countless others to cherish and embrace the language that is central to our shared cultural heritage”.

“A man of immense dedication and a major figure of the Irish language movement, Pádraig Ó Snodaigh’s life was marked by such a strong and lifelong commitment to the promotion and preservation of our native language, for its use, its literature, and above all its place in the daily life of our people,” the statement added.

“A steadfast advocate for the richness and resilience of Irish as a living language, Pádraig’s passing is a great loss for all those who work to promote the use of the Irish language, but his contributions to Irish society will undoubtedly leave an enduring legacy for generations to come.”

Conradh na Gaeilge described Ó Snodaigh as leaving ‘an indelible mark on Ireland’s cultural landscape’.

“His lifelong dedication to Irish culture and the language will continue to inspire future generations and remain a beacon for those committed to preserving our heritage,” the organisation said in a statement.

Pádraig Ó Snodaigh was the father of Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh, while three other sons are members of folk group Kíla.