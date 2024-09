A NEW ROAD safety programme has been launched for transition year students to “help them become safer road users”.

Last year, the highest risk age group on the road was those aged 16-25, who accounted for 26% of all road fatalities.

Some 48 people in this age bracket died on Irish roads last year, almost double the 25 deaths among this cohort in 2022.

The ‘Road Safety Matters’ programme was developed in partnership with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and supported by An Garda Siochána.

It will initially be rolled out to 143 schools nationwide and the programme aims to prepare students to be roads users and safe drivers, should they drive in the future.

There are 10 modules including modules on learning to drive, components of a car, speed, alcohol, drugs, distractions, safety belts, and vulnerable road users.

The programme can be taught over a 10-week period or longer, depending on a school’s transition year timetable.

Speaking at the launch today at Marian College Dublin, Minister for Education Norma Foley said the new programme will be a “very important road safety awareness resource for schools”.

She described it as a “big step forward in terms of education for a critical age group of road users”.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport James Lawless said “educating young people on the importance of how we use the road, the rules of the road and the important awareness of all road users is something they will carry throughout their lives”.

Meanwhile Sam Waide, Chief Executive of the RSA, said “we are committed to equip the next generation of road users with the right knowledge and awareness when it comes to road safety, including at a time when they may be considering getting a driving licence for the first time”.

He said the programme highlights how everyone has an important role to play, no matter what mode of transport they use.

Paula Hilman, An Garda Síochána’s Assistant Commissioner for Roads Policing and Community Engagement, remarked that “education is crucial in increasing awareness of road safety among people and young, new drivers in particular”.

“Working together to enhance education for young people is essential in ultimately reducing the number of road fatalities on Irish roads,” said Hillman.