Road workers discover gun and ammo while digging in Dublin's north inner city

ROAD WORKERS IN Dublin city centre this afternoon discovered a gun and ammunition while working.

The construction staff were digging on a patch of road on Guild Street, close to the Luke Kelly statue, in Dublin’s north inner city when they made the discovery.

A handgun as well as ammunition were found.

Gardaí were called to the scene and the weapon has been removed for forensic testing.

Gardaí have been asked for comment.