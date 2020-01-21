Man arrested after threatening gardaí with knife and stealing cash at Dublin shopping centre

A MAN IN HIS early 40s has been arrested by gardaí following a robbery at a premises in a shopping centre in Dublin.

Shortly after 6pm yesterday evening, a man armed with a knife entered a shop in the Castletymon Shopping Centre in Tallaght and threatened staff before leaving on foot with a sum of money.

Gardaí from the Tallaght district drugs unit were patrolling the area and tackled the man to the ground.

The man threatened gardaí with his knife, however, he was arrested at the scene.

The sum of cash stolen was also recovered.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for questioning at Tallaght Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.