Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Man arrested after threatening gardaí with knife and stealing cash at Dublin shopping centre

The incident happened at Castletymon Shopping Centre in Tallaght yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 6:55 AM
26 minutes ago 3,305 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4973280
Castletymon Shopping Centre, Tallaght, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN HIS early 40s has been arrested by gardaí following a robbery at a premises in a shopping centre in Dublin. 

Shortly after 6pm yesterday evening, a man armed with a knife entered a shop in the Castletymon Shopping Centre in Tallaght and threatened staff before leaving on foot with a sum of money. 

Gardaí from the Tallaght district drugs unit were patrolling the area and tackled the man to the ground. 

The man threatened gardaí with his knife, however, he was arrested at the scene. 

The sum of cash stolen was also recovered. 

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for questioning at Tallaght Garda Station. 

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author
Hayley Halpin
