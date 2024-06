FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Robbie Keane is stepping down from his role as Maccabi Tel Aviv manager, it has been confirmed.

The Tallaght native guided the team to the league title in his one season in charge but opted to part ways with the Israeli club.

A message on Maccabi’s official website indicated Keane declined the opportunity to extend his contract.

Keane received heavy criticism back home after deciding to move to Israel last summer.

Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews was among those to speak out on Twitter, writing: “Very very disappointing that Irish Football icon Robbie Keane would sign up with racist and apartheid Israeli club @MaccabitlvBC. Keane is in a position to set example and Boycott Apartheid but chose not to!!”

When asked about the criticism, Keane said: “I don’t want to get into politics. This is the last time I will say it, I certainly don’t want to get into politics. I’m here as a football man and someone that loves the game, so I will certainly just focus on that but thanks for your question.”

But in October, Keane had to temporarily flee Israel in the aftermath of the attack from Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Along with assistant coach Rory Delap, reportedly spent hours in a panic room before eventually making it to safety in Greece after fighting between Israel and Hamas has left hundreds dead at the time.

Owner Mitch Goldhar praised Keane and the other members of his coaching staff in the wake of the announcement.

“I would like to thank Robbie and his team, Rory Delap, Dave Sarakan, Mike Stawell, and Phillip Hudson for their hard work and dedication during this season and for bringing the championship back to Maccabi. Robbie and his team did their duty faithfully under difficult circumstances and that way I will always be grateful. Robbie, the club and the fans will always be connected to the challenges and success of the 2023/24 season.”

In addition to winning the league, Keane also guided the club to a historic Europa Conference League round of 16 spot. He brought the side to the brink of the quarters, but they lost the second leg to Olympiacos 6-1 after extra time, having won the first leg 4-1.

On the news, Keane added: “The decision to leave the Maccabi Tel Aviv football club was difficult for me. I want to thank the owners, all the players, the coaches, and the fans for making this season unforgettable. I am very proud of everything we achieved together as a team and especially proud of the hard work and dedication that led to winning the championship and the Toto Cup. I wish everyone involved in the club the best of luck in the Champions League and the upcoming season.”

Keane’s next move is uncertain but he has been among many names linked with the vacant Ireland manager’s job.

Written by Paul Fennessy and posted on the42.ie